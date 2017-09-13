Alexander wins judge primaries; Tobin wins mayor

David Alexander had a resounding victory in four primaries Tuesday for Cortland County judge, leaving him uncontested for the seat in November’s general election.
Three incumbent Cortland County legislators were defeated in their primaries and incumbent Cortland Mayor Brian Tobin held off a Democratic party challenge, among highlights of Tuesday’s primary elections in the county.
All of the results are unofficial and do not include absentee ballots.
“I thank my family for everything,”Alexander said Tuesday night, his immediate, legal, campaign and extended families.
“Finally, I thank my collective family – the voters of Cortland County for the faith and trust that you have placed in me.”
Tobin received more than 70 percent of the votes to beat first-time candidate Angela Wilde.
John Beckwith defeated incumbent John Troy for the Democratic nomination in Legislature District 1.
Beau A.C. Harbin defeated incumbent Amy Cobb for the Democratic nomination in Legislature District 2.
Kelly Preston beat incumbent Gordon Wheelock for the Republican nomination in Legislature District 10.
Incumbent Kevin Whitney defeated Richard Woodrome in the Republican primary for Legislature District 13.
Incumbent Mary Ann Discenza defeated Michael E. Magee for the Democratic nomination in Legislature District 6.
Here are complete, but unofficial, results for Tuesday’s primaries for Cortland County offices:
County Court Judge
* Republican
David Alexander: 1,420
Keith Dayton: 516
* Conservative
David Alexander:38
Keith Dayton: 20
* Independence
David Alexander: 92
Keith Dayton: 25
* Reform
David Alexander: 104
Keith Dayton: 47
Legislature District 1, Cortland
* Democrat
Douglas Bentley: 88
John Troy: 62
Legislature District 2, Cortland
* Democrat
Beau Harbin: 72
Amy Cobb: 26
Legislature District 6, Cortland
* Democrat
Michael Magee: 42
Mary Ann Discenza: 78
Legislature District 10, Homer
* Republican
Kelly Preston: 162
Gordon Wheelock: 46
Legislature District 13, Cortlandville
* Republican
Richard Woodrome: 55
Kevin Whitney: 75
Cortland City Mayor
* Democrat
Brian Tobin: 500
Angela Wilde: 174
City Alderman Ward 7
* Democrat
Troy Beckwith: 63
Linda Ferguson: 55
Cortlandville Town Judge
* Independence
Robert DeMarco: 14
Lenore Lefevre: 19