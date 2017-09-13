Alexander wins judge primaries; Tobin wins mayor

David Alexander had a resounding victory in four primaries Tuesday for Cortland County judge, leaving him uncontested for the seat in November’s general election.

Three incumbent Cortland County legislators were defeated in their primaries and incumbent Cortland Mayor Brian Tobin held off a Democratic party challenge, among highlights of Tuesday’s primary elections in the county.

All of the results are unofficial and do not include absentee ballots.

“I thank my family for everything,”Alexander said Tuesday night, his immediate, legal, campaign and extended families.

“Finally, I thank my collective family – the voters of Cortland County for the faith and trust that you have placed in me.”

Tobin received more than 70 percent of the votes to beat first-time candidate Angela Wilde.

John Beckwith defeated incumbent John Troy for the Democratic nomination in Legislature District 1.

Beau A.C. Harbin defeated incumbent Amy Cobb for the Democratic nomination in Legislature District 2.

Kelly Preston beat incumbent Gordon Wheelock for the Republican nomination in Legislature District 10.

Incumbent Kevin Whitney defeated Richard Woodrome in the Republican primary for Legislature District 13.

Incumbent Mary Ann Discenza defeated Michael E. Magee for the Democratic nomination in Legislature District 6.

Here are complete, but unofficial, results for Tuesday’s primaries for Cortland County offices:

County Court Judge

* Republican

David Alexander: 1,420

Keith Dayton: 516

* Conservative

David Alexander:38

Keith Dayton: 20

* Independence

David Alexander: 92

Keith Dayton: 25

* Reform

David Alexander: 104

Keith Dayton: 47

Legislature District 1, Cortland

* Democrat

Douglas Bentley: 88

John Troy: 62

Legislature District 2, Cortland

* Democrat

Beau Harbin: 72

Amy Cobb: 26

Legislature District 6, Cortland

* Democrat

Michael Magee: 42

Mary Ann Discenza: 78

Legislature District 10, Homer

* Republican

Kelly Preston: 162

Gordon Wheelock: 46

Legislature District 13, Cortlandville

* Republican

Richard Woodrome: 55

Kevin Whitney: 75

Cortland City Mayor

* Democrat

Brian Tobin: 500

Angela Wilde: 174

City Alderman Ward 7

* Democrat

Troy Beckwith: 63

Linda Ferguson: 55

Cortlandville Town Judge

* Independence

Robert DeMarco: 14

Lenore Lefevre: 19