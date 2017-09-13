Cortland boys soccer team upends PSLA-Fowler

“What a game! The boys played with an effort and a desire that I can’t describe. It was as if they wanted to make a statement.”

That was how Cortland High boys’ soccer coach Nolan Sinclair partially summed up his team’s 4-2 win over visiting perennial powerhouse PSLA at Fowler Tuesday night on the Moiseichik Field turf. Grayson Jones had two goals and an assist as the Purple Tigers improved to 2-1 in the Salt City Athletic Conference’s Empire Division and 3-1 overall, while Damian Brown had a goal and an assist and Kyle Behrenfeld scored once. Logan McGee and Alex Myers had an assist apiece for the winners. Goalies Josh Henry and Justin Soler made 15 and three saves, respectively, while sharing playing time as the visitors had a 34-24 shot advantage.

Mupenzi Irakiza scored both goals for PSLA at Fowler (1-1-1, 2-2-1), whose goalie, Buddha Lamichhane, made 18 saves.

Cortland led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Brown and Jones and was up 4-0 with just 6:50 gone in the second half after quick tallies by Behrenfeld and Jones.

“The boys have worked hard each and every day to let people know that we are a team that people need to take notice of,” Sinclair said. “They played with pace, technical ability, and a confidence that was quite impressive to watch. Our attack was quick, our defense was strong and our goal keeping was impressive. We played with everything we had for all 80 minutes. Our bench stepped up big time, as three of our players went down with injuries and were unavailable for large amounts of the match.

Grayson continued his stellar play, as did Damian Brown. Kyle, our center back, tallied his first career varsity goal on a brilliant shot after settling a pass from Logan McGee early in the second half. The smiles on the boys’ faces after this win were the reason I became a coach. They deserve this win and they went out and got it.”

Cortland visits East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. start.

THE CORTLAND JVS LOST to Fowler 2-1 and are now 1-1-1 on the season. Adam Minnard scored the hosts’ lone goal, assisted by Martin Monroe, and goalie Michael Williams made 19 saves as the winners had a 28-5 shot advantage.

The JVs visit East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday at 4:30 p.m.