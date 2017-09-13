Your health by the numbers

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your annual checkup is loaded with numbers. What do they mean, and how do you know if they add up to good health?

Jenniferleigh Clune, nurse practitioner with Cortland Regional’s Family Practice, says there are four main numbers patients need to understand: body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, blood cholesterol, and blood sugar.

“These are the most important because they are termed ‘silent killers’ — they generate very few symptoms, but numbers outside the normal range can lead to chronic health problems,” she says.

Blood Pressure LESS THAN 120/80

Healthy blood pressure rates differ by age, Clune points out, “but for a healthy adult, aged 18 to 65, we want to see a blood pressure around 120 over 80.”

“The top number is the systolic pressure; the pressure your heart exerts when it pumps blood through the rest of your body. The bottom number is diastolic pressure — the pressure when the heart rests between beats.”

Athletes and people who exercise tend to have lower blood pressure than average because exercise strengthens the heart and that makes it work more efficiently, Clune notes. Low blood pressure in non-athletes can lead to light-headedness and dizziness, she says.

When your blood pressure climbs above 140 over 90, it can indicate that the heart is straining to do its job. Clune says that untreated high blood pressure can damage your arteries and eyes and can lead to heart failure or stroke.

Blood Cholesterol LESS THAN 200

This fat-like substance is in all the cells in our bodies. Some cholesterol is necessary to aid in digestion and to support your cells and neurological health, but too much of the wrong type is unhealthy.

There are three cholesterol numbers to watch: total cholesterol, LDL, and HDL.

“For adults 18 to 65, a total cholesterol number of 200 or less is the general rule of thumb,” Clune notes.

“Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) is the bad cholesterol that leads to things like narrowing of the arteries, which can cause heart attacks,” Clune says. “An acceptable LDL number is 140 or lower.”

High-density lipoproteins (HDL) “help take the bad cholesterol out of the body, so the higher the HDL number, the better,” Clune says. “40 or greater is what we’re looking for here. An HDL level of 60 is considered cardioprotective,” Clune says.

Blood Sugar LESS THAN 100

Your blood sugar changes over time and depends on whether you’ve eaten, when you ate last, and what you’ve had to drink. If you haven’t eaten, “your blood sugar count should be less than 100; two hours after eating, you want it less than 140,” Clune says. Anything higher and there’s an increased possibility of diabetes. Also, “the body then stores that sugar as fat, which can impact the other numbers we’re looking at including BMI,” Clune says.

Body Mass Index 18.6 to 24.9

Your BMI is the ratio of your weight to your height, and the ideal ratio depends on the individual’s age, sex, and body frame. Being slightly above the ideal BMI isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but if you continue to add weight and your BMI increases, “your blood must pump through all this extra tissue, which can increase your blood pressure,” Clune points out. You can find BMI calculators online to help you determine your number.

Adding it all up

The key to all these numbers is to keep them in balance. Changes in one number can impact the rest and increase your health risks. “It really is a circle, with one thing affecting the next, which changes the next and around you go,” Clune says. So, eat right, exercise, and check your numbers regularly.

