Homer boys soccer team edges McGraw

It was a well-played game between the Homer Central boys and McGraw boys’ soccer teams at George Butts Field Tuesday night.

Ben Herman broke a 1-1 tie with 8:35 remaining in regulation time to lift the Trojans to a 2-1 non-league win over the Eagles. Homer improves to 4-3 on the season, McGraw dips to 3-4.

“The game was well-played with Homer holding a significant edge in possession,” Trojan coach Dick O’Shea said. “However, a combination of errant shooting and a great goalie effort by Tyler Card kept the game even until near the end.

“Our defense was strong throughout the game clearing the ball in any unsettled situations, thus limiting McGraw scoring chances. Caleb Gilliland, Jed Brazo, Nick Kibbe, Sean Powers and Ethan Lunas all came off the bench to provide valuable minutes in the midfield. Although not figuring in the scoring, Dan Sokolick and Nate Potter had a very productive game, disrupting McGraw efforts to develop an offensive flow.”

“This was our first game on turf this season,” McGraw coach Jamey Crumb said. “It took most of the first half to calm down and get used to the speed of play. Homer was connecting passes and moving the ball well and we were struggling to mark their runners down the middle. We settled in and stayed aggressive the second half, getting to the wings and creating more chances.

“We played a lot better tonight and were not holding our heads because our effort was there. We just need to keep that mentality and keep learning. We will keep improving and will be getitng a few injured players back this week to help us. Tyler was great tonight, as always, and saved a lot of hard shots from Homer and a few one-on-ones.”

Homer took a 1-0 lead with 19:08 left in the first half. Wagner connected on a hard shot from the top of the box after taking a pass from Julian Ponirakis.

McGraw got adjusted to the turf and evened the score with 7:34 remaining in the first half. Dakota Stauber fired a shot from just outside the box and fired a left-footed shot into the upper right corner.

The game remained deadlocked until Herman scored the winning goal on a give-and-go play with Marcus Karam. He slid the ball by Card with a shot to the opposite corner of the goal.

Card finished with five saves while Jacob McGory had one save for Homer. The Trojans enjoyed a 23-2 in shots and McGraw had a 7-4 edge in corner kicks.

Homer will travel to Whitesboro Friday and Saturday for tournament action, facing Westhill in the first round Friday at 5 p.m. McGraw visits Stockbridge Valley Friday for a Central Counties League contest starting at 4:30 p.m.

THE HOMER JV BOYS gave up a goal in the final minute of play on a penalty kick and dropped a 1-0 decision to Tully at Homer Junior High School. Kiernan Patrick made the PK for the Junior Black Knights.

“I was very pleased with our team and that we limited the other team to only one goal,” Homer coach Chad Totman said. “I changed some guys positions around and we didn’t have time to practice with the changes because we played the night before. Carter Newcomb did a great job for us at sweeper as did Tanner Douglass at outside back. Dominic Tutino was our goalie for the night and did a great job just missing the penalty shot to the low right.”

GIRLS’ SOCCER

The Homer and Tully girls met on George Butts Field Tuesday and battled to a 1-1 tie in double overtime.

“The girls fought hard during the game,” Homer coach Morgan Osborne said. “We will continue to work on playing to feet and combining towards the goal.”

Maddy Cole collected an unassisted goal with 29:56 left in the first half to give Homer (4-1-2 overall) a 1-0 lead.

Tully (5-1-1) got the equalizer with 9:43 left in regulation time. Jessica Donald found the back of the net for the Black Knights.

Homer had a 22-10 advantage in shots, but Tully goalkeeper Emily Lantiegne was up to the challenge with 21 saves. Anna Gugerty had nine saves for the Trojans, Each team had six corner kicks.

Homer will return to OHSL Liberty Division action Thursday, visiting Jordan-Elbridge for a 6:30 p.m. match.