J.M. Murray seeks president

J.M. Murray center is seeking a new president; President Floyd Moon plans to retire April 1, said Barb Ackley, vice president of human resources.

The center, on Route 13 in Cortlandville, supports individuals with disabilities and their families. It also offers contracted business services to public and private organizations.

It provides services to about 1,300 people with disabilities annually and more than 200 people with disabilities are involved in its business services division contracts, according to the website.

Its business enterprises division provides contract manufacturing and assembling; packaging and distribution; and commercial cleaning.

Its services division provides vocational rehabilitation, habitation services, employment services and support services to people with disabilities or barriers to independence.

Moon has been with the company for 21 years and was promoted to president in 2009, Ackley said.

The search started in July and is not limited to a particular geographic region, she said.

“We are looking for the right candidate wherever they may come from.”

The center has about 250 employees and an operating budget of $20 million.