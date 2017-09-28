Homer wins regular-season finale

The host Homer Central girls’ tennis team closed out its regular season Wednesday with a 4-3 OHSL Liberty Division win over Phoenix on Senior Day.

Cortland High, meanwhile, finished its regular season on Senior Day with a 6-1 SCAC Empire Division loss to visiting Auburn.

OHSL LIBERTY

Homer 4, Phoenix 3: It was the Homer doubles teams that swept their matches for the four points necessary to finish the season at 6-6 in division and overall play before Friday’s team sectional competition.

The Kruman sisters (Catarina and Marlena) took first doubles over Catherine Musumeci and Molly Thorn 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Ellis Han and Ally Hammond improved to 9-3 with their 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Ashley Kenner-Carbonaro and Jordan Cole.

The key third doubles match saw Sophie Burhans and Alina Heyer (5-5) post a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Morgan Gravlin and Mia Graham. Jamee Triolo and Sidney Neuman completed the doubles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win at fourth doubles over Mallory Mitchell and Courtney Worden.

“It was senior night where we honored Niki P, Madison Baker, Tessa Brown and Sidney Neuman,” Homer coach Nancy Cavellier said. “Our underclassman, in particular, two freshman pulled out the win for our seniors. At third doubles, Sophia Burhans and Ali Heyer were down 3-4 in the second set. I took the chance and put the pressure on these freshman saying we needed this match to win. They proceeded to win the next 12 out of 13 points for the overall win for the team. Outstanding how our freshman handled the match.”

Homer is the ninth seed in the Section 3 Class B Team Tournament and will travel eighth-seeded Marcellus for Friday’s 3 p.m. first-round match Friday. The winner will visit top seed Oneida in the quarterfinals Monday.

SCAC EMPIRE

Auburn 6, Cortland 1: All seven individual matches were decided in two sets as the Maroons wrapped up a perfect 12-0 league season and improved to 13-1 overall. Pearl Hettich was the lone winner for the Purple Tigers (5-7, 7-7), beating Abby Micglire 6-2, 6-2 at third singles to finish 4-0 in regular-season singles matches.

Kathleen Starr lost 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) to Lindsay Harman at second singles, where she finished at 6-8. Lily Devlen and Morgan Tabel dropped the first set at second doubles 7-5 and then fell 6-3 to Grace Baranick and Daisy Townsend for their first loss in eight matches this season. Taylor Hart (2-11) lost 6-2, 6-4 at first singles to Makayla Huntley .

First doubles went to Alexis Calkins and Anna Streeter, 6-3, 6-3 over CHS’s Sarah Boyce and Kayci Olson (9-5). Malena Darling and Elina Thayer (4-4) were defeated by Sydney Whitford and Sophie Lesch 6-0, 6-2 at third doubles, and at fourth doubles Lindsey Bush and McKenna Morris (3-3) lost 6-1, 6-1 to Rosalia Bartolotta and Samantha Lesch.

Cortland, the 10th seed in Class B, will face seventh-seeded Whitesboro Friday in the first round of team sectionals at 3 p.m. The winner will move on to face second-seed Christian Brothers Academy Monday.

The other Class B first round matchups have 12 seed South Jefferson at fifth seed Indian River, 13 seed Chittenango at fourth seed Jamesville-DeWitt and 11th seed Westhill at sixth seed Camden. Third-seeded New Hartford received a first-round bye, along with Oneida and CBA.