Marathon, Dryden boys win at home

With a balanced scoring attack, Marathon Central boys soccer reached double digits in wins with a 4-0 Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Division win over visiting Union Springs/Port Byron Thursday.

Four players found the net as the state’s ninth-ranked Class D Olympians improved to 10-1 on the season.

In another IAC contest, Dryden was a 3-1 winner over visiting Southern Cayuga.

BOYS SOCCER

Marathon 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Marathon spread the scoring in each half as well with two goals in the first half and the other two in the second half. Mason O’Donnell, Diego Castellot, Andrew Tillotson and Joey Hulbert each recorded a goal for Marathon. La’Zhay Reinford and Mike Frost each picked up one assist.

Marathon took 20 shots and earned eight corner kicks in the win. Union Springs/Port Byron had just two shots that were off the frame and no corner kicks. Seth Gilmore made seven saves for US/PB squad. Kenyon DePuy don’t need to make a save.

Marathon will hit the road Monday with a trip to Moravia for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Dryden 3, Southern Cayuga 1: After giving up an own goal in the third minute, the Purple Lions (6-4-1) came back to win as Felix Abel-Ferretti scored all three goals and goalie Alex Ortiz made five saves in the shutout.

Robbie Busby had an assist for the winners, who did all of their scoring in the first half and had advantages of 11-7 in shots and 7-2 in corner kicks. Colin Rejman made three saves for the Chiefs.

“Felix and Robbie really controlled midfield tonight and good things happened as a result,” Dryden coach Laszlo Engel said.

“We held on for the win as Southern Cayuga pushed hard to score and our back four stayed tight and firm. Alec came up big on a couple shots and we settled down again and controlled the last couple minutes for the win. It was a team effort in so many ways by all.”

The Purple Lions visit Union Springs/Port Byron Monday at 4:30 p.m.