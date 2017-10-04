Marathon girls soccer team rolls to victory

Avery Barber scored two goals as the Marathon Central girls’ soccer team posted a solid 5-1 victory over Southern Cayuga at Lovell Field Tuesday in Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Small School Division action.

In other IAC girls’ play, Dryden whipped Whitney Point 8-1 and Groton handled Moravia 7-2.

In cross country, Waverly boys and girls won a four-team meet at Dryden High that also featured the host Purple Lions, Marathon and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marathon 5, Southern Cayuga 1: In addition to Barber, Daisy Allen, Emily Lehman and Serenity Heath recorded goals for the Olympians.

Southern Cayuga got its goal from Lauren Sherman with an assist from Bridget Hastings.

Evelyn Valdez was busy as she made 16 saves in the Chiefs’ goal. Sydnee Jennison had four saves for Marathon.

Marathon will travel to Groton Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Dryden 8, Whitney Point 1: “Another successful team effort and great team win on senior night for the Dryden Lady Lions,” Purple Lion coach Nikki Keator said. “We recognized and celebrated seniors Brittany Deeley, Tiffany Burgos, Chrissy Jackson, Alex Gonzalez, Keri Daley, Molly Arnold, Katie Keegan, and Sarah Westcott.”

Dryden (8-2-2 overall) bolted to a 7-0 halftime lead and was never threatened.

Heidi Nydam netted two goals to lead the Purple Lions’ offense. Daley, Westcott and Katie Daley added one goal and one assist each. Arnold scored the first varsity goal of her career to finish with two goals on the night and Katlyn Whyte netted one goal for Dryden. Keegan chipped in with two assists as did Ashleigh Scheidweiler while Naomi Cator-Szymanski handed out one assist.

Linsey Howell netted the only Whitney Point goal with 17 minutes left in the match. It was the only shot the Eagles got.

Dryden will travel to Lansing Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Groton 7, Moravia 2: Groton (10-4) built a 5-1 halftime lead and rolled to the win Tuesday under the Ross Field lights on Senior Night. The Indians (10-2 in IAC Division play) clinched the North Small School Division title with the win.

“I thought the team played focused tonight by maintaining their levels, playing together and passing well,” Groton coach Dick Brecht said. “We had five different players score and four people get assists. These guys play so unselfish and I’m proud of their commitment to each other.

“I also thought Moravia showed quite a bit of improvement. I thought their foot skill and discipline of spacing on the field was very apparent tonight.”

Sophia Bell had Groton with two goals and one assist.Kelsey Murdock also collected two goals while Lauren Reeves, Brooke Brecht and Brittney Stanley each scored one. Reeves had three assists with Abby Corcoran and Emma DeMatteo dishing out one assist each.

DeMatteo made six saves in the Indians’ goal compared to 12 stops by Isabelle Rutledge for Moravia. Kaelyn Stanton and Angie Oliver got the Blue Devil goals.

CROSS COUNTRY

at Dryden

Collin Wright won the boys’ race in a time of 17:56.8 to lead Waverly to victory. The Wolverines had 41 points to nip Dryden who scored 42. S-VE/Candor finished with 64 points and Marathon 75.

Robert Brotherton was the top runner for the Purple Lions has he placed second in 18:08.1. Spencer Strickland was fourth in 18:38.4.

The top two Marathon runners placed fifth and sixth. Lucas Baker was fifth in 18:58.9 while Jesse Walley took sixth in 18:59.2.

S-VE/Candor’s Alicia Long won the girls’ race in 21:39.8 while Waverly was the top team with 31 points. S-VE/Candor was second with 50 points followed by Dryden with 65 and Marathon with 91.

Emily Miller was the top runner for the Purple Lions as she placed third with a time of 22:13.1.

Aliesha Howard placed sixth as the leading Marathon runner after a time of 23:00.3. at Southern Cayuga.

The Groton boys finished with 61 points to best Moravia with 86 but trailed host Southern Cayuga with 38 and Trumansburg with 51. The Groton and Southern Cayuga girls ran incomplete; Trumansburg totaled 26 and Moravia 68.

No further information was reported.