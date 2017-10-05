Cortland boys, girls soccer teams fall to ES-M

The East Syracuse-Minoa boys’ soccer team lived up to its record Wednesday night against Cortland High on Moiseichik Field.

The Spartans improved to 10-1 in the SCAC Empire Division and 11-2 overall with a 5-0 win over the Purple Tigers. CHS is now 4-6 in league play and 5-7 overall.

The Cortland high girls’ soccer team, meanwhile, lost 1-0 at ES-M.

BOYS

East Syracuse-Minoa 5, Cortland 0: “We struggled with ES-M’s physical style and their technical ability,” Purple Tigers coach Nolan Sinclair said. “They are a very good team. They are one of the top teams in the section for a reason. We played well in spurts, but not enough to get any momentum going. We played some of our best soccer of the season to start the second half as we had multiple scoring opportunities, but just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Kyle Scalzo scored twice for the Spartans, who led 3-0 at halftime, while Todd Durantini, Safet Suljic and Al Ani Abdullah each had one goal. The winners had a 22-8 shot advantage and took seven corner kicks to CHS’s two. Josh Henry made four saves and Justin Soler stopped one shot for the hosts while Ryan Cacace earned the shutout with six saves for ES-M.

The Cortland JVs lost to ES-M 3-2, Martin Monroe and Nick Litzenberger the goal-scorers. Goalie Michael Williams made 11 saves as CHS was outshot 16-15.

“Cortland was down 1-0 at halftime,” Cortland coach Luke Schweider said, his team now 3-6-2. “We picked up the intensity in the second half and went up 2-1. ES-M came back with the equalizer and shortly after that they were able to score again and hold us off for the rest of the game.”

Both Purple Tiger teams visit Central Square today, the JV contest getting things started at 5 p.m.

GIRLS

ES-M 1, Cortland 0: Lauren Ott scored the only goal of the game 6:36 into the second half off a pass from Franchesca Polcaro as the Spartans improved to 7-4 in league play and 7-6 overall. Goalie Marissa Gilmore made five saves for CHS (6-4-1, 8-4-1) while Alaina Day stopped nine shots for the winners, who were outshot 9-6. The hosts also had a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.

“When you don’t have an intense warm-up, it’s hard to come out and play well,” Cortland coach Ilona Ryon said. “Cortland struggled to find team energy throughout the game. There were a few moments of good individual effort, but that is not enough to win games. ES-M did a good job being aggressive and stepping to win the ball. Lillian Quick tried to get the team going with some great changes of direction in the midfield. Elyssa Yonta gave 100 percent in the back line and fought hard for the team.”

ES-M also won the JV game 1-0 on a goal by Sophia Conzone. Cortland (8-2-2) was outshot 11-5 and got 10 saves to the visitors’ three, no names reported for the goalies. The winners took eight corners to CHS’s four.

Cortland’s squads are back in action Friday night on Moiseichik Field against Central Square, starting with the JV game at

5 p.m.