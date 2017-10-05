ADVERTISEMENT

Get kids reading and thinking with newspapers in the classroom

October 5, 2017 News

This year, the Cortland Standard Newspapers in Education program presents the Famous New Yorker series, starting in October! Designed for school children in grades 4 through 8, the series offers students a look at native sons and daughters who contributed to our state, nation, and world.

Each 500-word profile is accompanied by a photo or artwork of the person, a state locator map, and a teacher’s guide. This year’s 13 installments include Sammy Davis Jr. – entertainer, Ross Marvin – explorer, Nancy Reagan – actress and First Lady, Emma Lazarus – poet, and many more.

Newspapers and teacher’s guides are free for classroom use.

To order papers for your classroom, call Mike Anderson at (607) 756-5665 ext. 140, or email manderson@cortlandstandard.net

