Cortland field hockey team triumphs

It didn’t take long for the Cortland High field hockey team to score against visiting Auburn in Thursday night’s SCAC Empire Division game on Moisiechik Field.

As it turned out, the Maroons never found the answer as the Purple Tigers finished their league season at 1-2-1 and improved to 4-9-1 overall with the 1-0 victory.

The Cortland High boys’ soccer team, meanwhile, lost 3-1 at Central Square.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cortland 1, Auburn 0: Samara Scott scored the goal just 1:47 gone, assisted by Lauren Swartz, and the CHS defense took it from there.

Auburn didn’t have any shots on the game and took just two penalty corners all night. While Cortland goalie Kelsey Gibbons wasn’t busy, her teammates took three shots and had six penalty corners. Lauren Dupre made two saves for the Maroons (0-2-1, 2-7-1).

“It was a great game played by the Purple Tigers,” Cortland coach Lisa Caselle said. “Samara got her goal quickly at the start of the game and we worked the rest of the game, moving the ball up the midfield to get scoring opportunities. We did a great job defensively, shutting Auburn down and keeping the ball out of our defensive end of the field.

“Heart and hustle were shown by all the girls, working together as a unit to gain another win. This win was the result of our hard work, perseverance, and our bond as a field hockey family.”

CHS visits Cato-Meridian Tuesday in a 6 p.m. start.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Central Square 3, Cortland 1: The Purple Tigers scored the first goal of the SCAC Empire Division game, but it was all Redhawks after that.

The Purple Tigers lost 3-1 and are now 4-7 in league play and 5-8 overall. Central Square improved to 5-6 in the league and 6-8 overall.

Grayson Jones opened the scoring 8:52 into the game off a feed from Logan McGee. Noah Steele, who wasn’t a starter for Central Square, scored twice, with 15:16 and 7:51 left, to give the hosts a 2-1 halftime lead. Steele also assisted on the final goal of the game, which was scored in the second half by Dawson Andrews.

Starter Josh Henry and Justin Soler each played a half in goal for CHS and each made five saves as the winners had an 18-9 shot advantage. Robby Howley made six saves for the Redhawks. Cortland took six corner kicks in the game, one more than Central Square.

“This was a tough match for us,” Purple Tigers coach Nolan Sinclair said. “We scored the first goal on great effort from Logan, winning the ball and sliding it through the channel to Grayson for a great finish, but we couldn’t get anything going after that. Hats off to Central Square for playing a spirited match. They went out and took this win. They played with fire for the entire 80 minutes. We went through stretches of good soccer again tonight but we didn’t do what was necessary to get the win.”

The Cortland JVs played to a 1-1 tie with Central Square, Adam Jubran the goal-scorer on a penalty kick for CHS, which is now 3-6-3 on the season.

Goalie Michael Williams made two saves as his teammates had an 11-8 shot advantage and a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.

“Both teams played a great game,” Cortland coach Luke Schweider said. “Cortland created some quality goal scoring chances towards the end but just couldn’t find the back of the net. It was a very physical game for both sides.”

Both Cortland teams visit Oswego Saturday in 4 p.m. starts.