WHAT EVERY WOMAN SHOULD KNOW ABOUT BREAST CANCER DETECTION AND PREVENTION

Breast cancer screening is an important part of every woman’s lifetime commitment to her health. But as guidelines and medical data constantly changes, it can be confusing to know what steps to take to protect yourself. We asked two of Cortland Regional’s expert providers – hematologist/oncologist Dr. Matthew Karpenko, and Mary Borra, certified nurse midwife – for their advice about breast cancer risk factors and how to stay cancer free.

KNOW YOUR FAMILY HISTORY

Knowing your family’s health history is essential to understanding your overall risk of developing breast cancer. “If there is a clear pattern of breast cancer in your family, your chances of developing breast cancer are far greater,” says Dr. Karpenko. Genetic factors, shared lifestyle factors, and the presence of other types of cancer in your medical background can also increase your risk of developing the disease.

Establishing a relationship with a primary care physician is also key to early detection and prevention. “It’s so important for women to talk about their family history with their primary care providers and to have annual physical exams. Women should also ask questions and discuss their fears and options if other women in their family have been diagnosed with cancer,” says Mary Borra.

GET YOUR ANNUAL SCREENINGS

Age is a known risk factor for breast cancer, and for women aged 40 and older, experts agree that mammograms are the most reliable tools for detection. While national guidelines advise getting your first mammogram between the ages40 and 45, Mary Borra says, “Women should talk with their providers to determine a regular screening schedule they are comfortable with. Women under 40 are only encouraged to get mammograms if there is a family history of breast cancer.”

A lack of health insurance or a primary care provider shouldn’t deter women from getting regular screenings, either. The Cortland County Health Department’s Cancer Services Program offers free breast, cervical, and colorectal screenings to men and women without health insurance. For more information about the program, call 607-758-5523.

LIMIT YOUR ESTROGEN EXPOSURE

“Prolonged exposure to estrogen is a main contributor to breast cancer,” says Dr. Karpenko. The female hormone, estrogen, made primarily in the ovaries, is critical for sexual development including the stimulation of normal breast cells. From the time of a woman’s first monthly period until menopause, regular exposure to estrogen may increase her risk for breast cancer. Contraception and hormone replacement therapy can add to risk factors but Karpenko stresses that the risks go hand-in-hand with benefits, “Hormone therapy can be a successful tool when treating polycystic ovarian syndrome or uterine fibroids. It’s important to talk with your provider about the risks to decide what is best for you.”

MAINTAIN A HEALTHY DIET AND LIFESTYLE

Diet and lifestyle are just as important for supporting optimal health. While many of Borra’s patients are younger than the recommended mammogram screening age, she advises them that prevention begins with making healthy choices in lifestyle and diet. “By being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, and eating fruits and vegetables, women can lower their risk for breast as well as other types of cancer.”

