TC3 squads split with Cayuga

In the three games played since their last home game on Sept. 27, the Tompkins Cortland CC women’s soccer team scored a total of four goals.

On their return to Dryden Wednesday, the Panthers used a diverse attack to score six times in a 6-0 win over Cayuga Community College.

The Panther men’s team, meanwhile, was shaded 1-0 by the Spartans.

WOMEN

TC3 6, Cayuga CC 0: The Panthers (now 8-5 overall, 7-5 in Region III, and 2-3 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference) controlled the game from the opening kick. The home team scored three times in each half, with a different player scoring each goal. On the other end of the field, the Panthers’ goalies were essentially turned into spectators as Cayuga (0-12 overall, 0-5 MSAC) was held without a shot.

Homer High graduate Kelsey Clark, Emily Potter, Angela Martone, Justice Pahlmann, Sage Garrison and Makayla Hunter scored goals for the Panthers, with Potter and Pahlmann also recording assists. Katie Slocum and Cortland High graduate Madisyn Zimmer split time in goal as the Panthers defense posted its fifth shutout of the season.

The Panthers head to Utica Sunday for the final road game of the regular season, taking on Mohawk Valley CC at 1 p.m.

MEN

Cayuga CC 1, TC3 0: The home finale for the Panthers came down to the closing minutes, but a late goal ruined the day Spartans prevailed. TC3’s record is now 7-6 overall, 7-5 in Region III, and 2-3 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. Cayuga improves to 9-4 overall, 9-3 in Region III, and 4-1 in the MSAC.

The game was scoreless till nearly the end thanks to a strong defensive effort, led by Brandon Dunne and anchored by goalkeeper Sean McDaniel from Dryden High. Cayuga pressured several times, putting nine shots on goal before finally finding the net. The lone goal came with 3:07 left on the clock after a close-range shot rebounded off McDaniel and the Spartans’ pressure finally came through with the follow-up goal.

The loss was the second straight for TC3. The Panthers head to Utica on Sunday looking to get back on track against Mohawk Valley CC in a 3 p.m. start before the regular-season finale this Wednesday at SUNY Broome.