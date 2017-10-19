Store rises on vacant site

A retail drug store will soon take the place of a former car dealership along North Street in the village of Dryden.

On Tuesday construction crews at the site at 79 North St. were working away on the 11,180-square-foot building.

David Sprout, code enforcement officer in Dryden, said property owners have been trying to fill the lot for some time now.

In July, the Dryden Village Planning Board approved the site plan presented by the property owner, Dryden Group LLC, for the project, Sprout said.Dryden Group LLC is a subsidiary of Ellicott Development in Buffalo. Frank Jacobi, the project manager for Ellicott, said the company bought the lot in December 2012.

This phase of the project should cost around $2.1 million, Jacobi said. Construction should be finished by mid-March and Rite Aid should be moved in and open by the end of April.

Dryden Village Mayor Randy Sterling said it’s a great thing the lot will be used. He also thinks the 79 North St. property would be a better location for the Rite Aid store.

Great Dane Properties, a developer based in McLean, bought the 2.3-acre property at 79 North St. at auction five years ago.

That was two years after Stafford Chevrolet went out of business, when its owners couldn’t pay for their stock of vehicles after losing their credit line with Ally Financial, the financial arm of General Motors.

Joe Draghi, principal broker with Great Dane Properties, said the company no longer owns the property, but is partnered with Dryden Group LLC, which does.

Draghi said the new pharmacy will be the new home to the village’s Rite Aid, which is now at 11 E. Main St. in Dryden.

Along with the pharmacy, a 5,700-square-foot additional building will also be placed on the site at a future date, Draghi said. It could be used as a drive-through, another retail store or even a bank, he said.

“We’re waiting on tenants,” he said.

Once tenants are found for the second 5,700-square-foot building, construction will begin.

Sterling said he does not know what will happen to the 11 E. Main St. building where Rite Aid is located now.

Dryden Group LLC could not be reached for comment this morning.

