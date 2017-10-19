TC3 teams split with Broome

The Tompkins Cortland CC women’s soccer team ended the regular season on a high note Wednesday by defeating the defending national champions Wednesday.

Playing at home, the Panthers scored an early goal and made it stand in a 1-0 win over SUNY Broome. The win leaves TC3 with a final regular season record of 10-5 overall, 9-5 in Region III, and 3-3 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. Broome is now 8-6-1 overall, 7-6-1 in Region III, and 2-3-1 in the MSAC.

The lone goal came in the 13th minute of play, with Homer graduate Kelsey Clark tracking down a ball in the left side of the box and firing it past the Broome keeper. The Panthers threatened multiple times the rest of the way but couldn’t put one in the net, with shots instead finding the crossbar, the post, or being saved by a strong effort from the Broome keeper. By the final horn, TC3 had a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Kassie Murdock and Katie Slocum each played a half in goal, with Murdock posting three saves in the first half and Slocum recording one in the second.

MEN

The TC3 men’s soccer team lost the regular season finale Wednesday, falling 3-0 at SUNY Broome. The loss drops the Panthers’ record to 8-7 overall, 8-6 in Region III, and 2-4 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. Broome improves to 13-3 overall, 10-3 in Region III, and 4-2 in the MSAC.

Dryden graduate Sean McDaniel played all 90 minutes in goal for the visitors and recorded six saves.

Both TC3 teams will next be in action in the NJCAA Region III playoffs. Tournament brackets will be announced Sunday, with opening-round play set for Tuesday.

