Homer Superintendent retires from her alma mater

Homer Central School District Superintendent Nancy Ruscio can’t think of any one thing she’ll miss most about the job when she retires come June.

She gazed Thursday out the window of her office in the high school, where she has been superintendent since 2011, a school she also graduated from.

“So many things,” she said. She paused. Then listed a litany:

• Witnessing the success of students.

• Putting everything together as the CEO of a district.

• Making buildings safer for kids. “That sounds dull but it’s actually exciting,” Ruscio said, adding great satisfaction came from the latest capital project, wherein music students were moved into a new wing of the building, eliminating the need to cross the driveway to get to music classes.

• Hearing positive feedback about the district’s students, which she attributes to the success of a character education program. “We haven’t had a set program, it’s a philosophy and a cultural change that is infused into everything they see and hear,” Ruscio said. “When you treat students with respect, they see that modeled and it builds.”

Ruscio’s tenure with the district, which began in January 2011 and ends June 30, was not without conflict.

She oversaw the decision in 2015 to close Hartnett Elementary School in Truxton, a divisive move that ultimately resulted in the plans for the proposed Truxton Academy Charter School. The district also decided to sell Hartnett Elementary School at auction in October 2015, prompting a group called Truxton Alumni and Community Supporters to buy the building for $51,000.

The move cut the 2015-16 school tax rate in Homer and Truxton by 8 cents per $1,000.

Backers of the Truxton Academy Charter School have faulted Ruscio’s role as part of the district administration in opposing plans for their project.

The school awaits word from the state Board of Regents on Nov. 9 about whether it will be granted a charter. Organizers got this far in the process last year before backing out because the plans faced overwhelming opposition from the district and teachers union.

“My regret is that she had difficulty seeing the positive benefits of the charter school in the Homer School District’s education of students,” said Cindy Denkenberger, one of the founders of the Truxton Academy Charter School. “Our primary concern has been for the youngest children in this community and that was not always reflected in her decisions or her comments.”

Ruscio stands behind the district’s accomplishments. She said the Homer School District is a place people want to send their children for a reason.

Graduation rates increased to 93 percent this year from 79 percent when she started. The district increased participation in Advanced Placement courses, while maintaining success in those courses so the College Board placed the district on the AP District Honor Roll twice in the past three years.

That comes from having an expectation that all kids would get a high quality education and will rise to the challenge when standards are raised.

She is also proud that every goal of a five-year strategic plan, was met, including renovations, a character education program and a career and technical education program that lets students graduate with an endorsement in four areas: engineering, architecture, business entrepreneurship and agriculture science.

Ruscio said she looks forward in retirement to travel so she can visit her four children and 11 grandchildren who live as far away as Guatemala, Alaska and Nashville, Tennessee.

She may also continue to work, perhaps as an interim superintendent or doing staff development or strategic planning consultant work.

She expects the Board of Education to start working to find her successor in November. And the most important quality in her successor?

“Whether they come from within or outside, they need to be a visionary leader,” Ruscio said. “And have a strong instructional background.”

“It’s easy to just manage, it’s hard to be an innovative instructional leader,” she said. “How are you going to continue to improve learning?”

At the end of the day, though, it’s about the kids, Ruscio said.

“When you see kids who maybe for a certain time period were really having a very difficult time, then all of a sudden a spark is turned on and they work through their struggle and graduate,” she said.

She recalled one student who had to take a global history regents exam five times before passing and being able to graduate.

“It’s these kinds of things that really make it all worthwhile,” Ruscio said.

