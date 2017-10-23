Red Dragon teams get important league wins

The nationally 18th-ranked Cortland men’s soccer team wrapped up the SUNYAC regular-season title for the second season in a row with a 2-0 victory at Oswego Saturday afternoon. The Red Dragons improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the conference and earned a first round bye in the upcoming SUNYAC Tournament. The Lakers fell to 6-9-1 and 1-8.

Sophomore Cam LaVallee recorded a goal and an assist for Cortland. Freshman Jake Kaufman also netted a goal. Senior goalie Connor Young made three saves in registering his ninth shutout of the season. Goalie Evan Bogucki stopped eight shots for Oswego.

LaVallee gave Cortland a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute after he converted his third penalty kick of the season. The score remained 1-0 until the 86th minute when Kaufman cleaned up a rebound with a shot into the left corner after an initial shot by LaVallee.

The Red Dragons will face the winner of Plattsburgh at Brockport in the conference semifinals on Nov. 1.

Junior Sam Barringer scored her first goal of the season late in the second half as the SUNY Cortland women’s soccer team defeated Oswego 1-0 in the SUNYAC regular season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon at Stadium Red.

With the win, the Red Dragons improved to 9-3-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference and clinched the third seed in the upcoming SUNYAC Tournament. Cortland will host sixth-seeded Brockport on Sept. 28 in the tournament’s first round. The Lakers fell to 7-6-1 and 4-5.

Freshman Janessa Factor assisted on the game winner for the Red Dragons. Junior goalie Abby Miller registered seven saves in posting the shutout, raising her season record to 5-2-3. Sophomore goalie Emma Allen turned aside seven shots for the Lakers.

The game featured multiple scoring chances for each team. Cortland eventually netted the game-winning score after the third of three straight corner kicks in the 87th minute. Freshman Erin Valente sent the ball into the box where Factor was able to get a shot off in traffic. The ball caromed right to Barringer, who deposited a high shot from close range. Oswego had one last chance but Miller made a routine save on Roth’s shot with 1:07 remaining to seal the win.

FIELD HOCKEY

Juniors Jessica Welsh and Jess Gibaldi each scored two goals and junior Kailynne Reinoehl made 10 saves for the shutout Saturday as the SUNY Cortland field hockey team defeated visiting New Paltz, 5-0.

With the win, Cortland (13-3, 5-1 SUNYAC) finishes tied for first with Oneonta in the final SUNYAC regular-season standings and will be the top seed for the conference postseason tournament. Cortland will host fourth-seeded Geneseo in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 1. New Paltz (5-10, 4-2 SUNYAC) will be the third seed and will play at Oneonta in the semifinals, also on Nov. 1. The highest surviving seed will host the title game on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Gibaldi finished with two goals and one assist, Welsh scored twice, Megan O’Brien added a goal and Anna Branch picked up two assists for the winners.

New Paltz goalie Megan Gangewere made 14 saves, and Samantha Ackerman registered three defensive saves for the Hawks.

Cortland will host Nazareth on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in a non-league game.

