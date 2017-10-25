TC3 men advance; women ousted

The Tompkins Cortland Community College men’s soccer team looked sharp in its NJCAA Region III post-season opener Tuesday, shutting out visiting Fulton-Montgomery Community College 2-0.
The host Panther women’s squad fell to Mohawk Valley 2-1 in its post-season contest.
MEN
TC3 2, Fulton-Mongomery CC 0: The eighth-seeded Panthers now advance to the semifinal round against top seed Genesee Community College Thursday at 5 p.m. in Batavia. It’s the first time since 2013 that the Panthers (9-7) have advanced past the first round of the NJCAA playoffs.
The Panthers dominated in possession and scoring chances. Adam Nichols netted the game-winner after a possession that saw the sophomore take the ball near midfield, beat two defenders, and then blast a shot past the Fulton-Montgomery keeper for a 1-0 lead with 15:16 left in the first half. The second goal came with 13:12 left in the second half, with Renoi Watson knocking in a rebound off a shot by Colton Wigsten.
The two goals were plenty for the Panthers defense, anchored by goalkeeper Sean McDaniel, a Dryden High graduate. The freshman made four saves, including a great kick save of a close-range shot moments after the Panthers took the lead in the first half.
Ninth-seeded Fulton-Montgomery ended the season with a record of 6-7.
WOMEN
Mohawk Valley CC 2, TC3 1: The return trip to the NJCAA playoffs for the TC3 women’s soccer team was a short one. The Panthers fell victim to a first–round upset Tuesday, losing at home to Mohawk Valley CC 2-1. The season ends with a record of 10-6 for the seventh seed while No. 10 Mohawk Valley advances to the next round of the playoffs with a record of 8-8-1.
Things started well for the Panthers, with the home team getting on the board first. In just the seventh minute of the game, Emily Potter played a beautiful free kick into the box for her former high-school teammate at Candor, Angela Martone. Martone rose above the crowd in front of the goal, heading the ball into the net for an early 1-0 lead. Both teams had chances the rest of the half, but neither could change the score heading into the break.
The second half sawMohawk Valley even the score with 18:30 left on the clock, and then take the lead with a second goal just 1:36 later. The 2-1 score would hold, as despite putting pressure on late, the hosts were unable to score the rest of the way.
Katie Slocum posted seven saves in goal for the Panthers.