Tree falls on college student

Walking up hill, in the rain, against the wind to a college class is not an ideal Monday morning for any college student.

But try having a tree fall on you, too.

A female SUNY Cortland student was walking up the sidewalk on Prospect Terrace about 9 a.m. today when, by way of bad luck, the brute force of the wind broke about a 15-foot-tall tree from its base and it fell on the girl, said Cortland Fire Capt. Lee Price.

He said the tree fell on the girl’s upper body, pinning her to the ground. She couldn’t get herself out from under the tree, but she could call for help. Another student passing by heard her and made the call for help.

The Cortland Fire Department, Cortland City Police and TLC Emergency Medical Services ambulance responded to the scene across from 31 Prospect Terrace and in front of the house at 37 James St.

Price said the fire department used tools to lift the tree off the girl, who walked away with no serious injuries. However, she was still evaluated by TLC medical personnel.

“She needs to buy a lottery ticket,” Price said.

The name of the girl was not released and she declined comment.

The wind did a lot more damage, if not quite so personal, all across Cortland County, starting Saturday evening.

The rain started about 8 p.m. Saturday. It didn’t stop.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton reports that between half an inch to 1 1/2 inches fell by this morning, but no serious flooding was reported.

The weather service reports a wind advisory for Central New York, including Cortland County, in effect until 4 p.m. today. West winds will be anywhere from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph.

Around 24 National Grid customers were without power this morning in Virgil, according to the National Grid power outage map. Power for the customers had gone out around 5 a.m. and was expected to be restored by 9:15 a.m.

Around 172 New York State Electric & Gas Corp. customers in Marathon, Cincinnatus and Willet totaling several hundred people were without power this morning, according to the NYSEG power outage map. Restoration times varied for NYSEG customers from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Like this: Like Loading...