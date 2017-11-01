When you need surgery, there’s no place like home

SPONSORED CONTENT

Each year 50 million people in the U.S. undergo surgery. Whether it’s an emergency appendectomy or a scheduled routine procedure, everyone wants the same things — a skilled surgeon, a reputable hospital, and a safe outcome. The good news is that what you want and need may be closer than you think.

Dr. Chris Moheimani, chief of surgery at Cortland Regional Medical Center says there may be bigger hospitals nearby, but bigger doesn’t always mean better. “I tell people that you won’t find better services or higher quality care than you can get right here at Cortland Regional,” he says.

There’s research that supports his opinion. A study conducted recently by the Consumer Union showed that when it comes to general surgery, regional and community hospitals are just as skilled and often safer than larger ones. Cortland Regional has earned high national rankings for patient safety for two consecutive years.

“Larger institutions are often focused on teaching, so you’re going to get someone in training. Our surgeons have already done their training. We’re board certified, educated, and we’ve completed our residency,” Dr. Moheimani says.

“What we do at Cortland Regional is evidence-based, best practice,” adds Dr. Kenneth Newman, chief of anesthesiology. “Those concepts must be incorporated into excellent patient care.” When he joined Cortland Regional four months ago, Dr. Newman was attracted to the hospital’s reputation, its plan for growth, its talented medical staff, and supportive administration. “You’re surrounded by great doctors and clinicians with a good safety record and new technology,” he says. “Most people want and need local access to quality primary care, follow-up, and surgical services; that’s what Cortland Regional offers.”

There are several different specialists on Cortland Regional’s surgical team, but the majority of procedures done each year fall into the general surgery category. This includes things like appendectomies, gall bladder removals, bowel resections, biopsies, and tumor removals — “all the basic surgeries offered elsewhere,” says general surgeon Dr. Jabbar Saliba. He’s quick to note that Cortland Regional is ahead of other Central New York hospitals in offering a minimally invasive procedure for treating chronic acid reflux that does not require an incision and is done on an outpatient basis.

“Almost 70 percent of the patients who opt for this procedure can stop taking medication. And Cortland Regional is the only hospital in a 120-mile radius where this surgery is offered,” Dr. Saliba says.

“As a hospital providing general surgical services, we do all these things and considerably more,” Dr. Moheimani says. “We also have great relationships with other local specialists who do the things we don’t. That’s another essential part of delivering high-quality care.”

Dr. Saliba agrees. “Cortland Regional is a good place to start your surgery consultation. Let us help you decide if it’s the best place for you to be treated.”

Building trust with patients is key to good outcomes, and when the people you treat are friends and neighbors, that commitment is even more personal. “We have a dedicated team, very invested in what they do because they’re all local,” Dr. Moheimani says. “Our kids go to school here with the kids of our patients. We’ve embraced the community, and the community has embraced us. We feel a deep responsibility to the people we care for in our hometown.”

