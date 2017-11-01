Real Truth: Rx

COMMUNITY CONNECTION

SPONSORED CONTENT BY

CORTLAND AREA COMMUNITIES THAT CARE



October is Medicine Abuse Awareness Month

Most people take prescriptions responsibly under a doctor’s care. However, there has been a steady increase in the nonmedical use of medications, especially by adolescents and young adults. Prescription drug misuse and abuse occurs when a person takes a prescription medication that is not prescribed for him/her, or takes it for reasons or in dosages other than prescribed.

The nonmedical use of prescription medications has increased in the past decade and has surpassed all illicit drugs, except marijuana, in the United States. Misuse and abuse of prescription drugs can produce serious health effects, including addiction. Commonly misused prescription medications include those that are intended to relieve pain, and aid with sleep or anxiety.

In this age of a “pill for every ill,” we live in a society where the potential for prescription drug abuse and addiction is ever-present. According to the latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.8 million people were unmedical users of Rx medicines in 2012. Out of this number, 2.8 percent represent young people, aged 12-17. Data also tells us that they’re abusing pain relievers, depressants and stimulants to go to sleep, wake up, stay alert and/or get high.

In our community, according to the 2016 Countywide Youth Development Survey, 3.6% of 7-12 grade students have abused prescription pain relievers. By 12th grade, 8% of students have used prescription pain relievers not prescribed to them.

The good news is that nationally, among youths aged 12 to 17, the rate of current nonmedical use of prescription-type drugs declined from 4.0 percent in 2002 to its present level. While we can say, “great job,” we need to remember that:

• Many people, including teens and young adults still believe that Rx medicines are safer to abuse than illegal drugs.

• These medicines are easy to get— most of those abusing these medicines obtain them from friends and relatives.

As such, some teens and young adults will fall down that slippery slope of abuse and addiction. Before you can say, “Not my child,” you may find yourself saying, “it is my child—now what?”

Out of the spotlight are the teens and young adults who abuse and may become addicted to these Rx drugs. We need to protect our teens and young people. Be a part of the solution. Start by locking up your meds and properly disposing them when they’re no longer needed. Then, get involved. Talk with your teen or young adult.

What Can You Do to Help Prevent Prescription Drug Abuse?

• Be aware of the types of prescription drugs that are most commonly abused, such as pain relievers, sedatives, tranquilizers, and stimulants, so that they may inform their child of the risks associated with them.

• Lock up your meds and properly dispose of them when they’re no longer needed.

• Have MULTIPLE conversations about prescription drug abuse with their teen(s). Reiterating the dangers of prescription drug misuse is important as teens grow, develop, and face new life-situations.

• Explain the differences between appropriate and inappropriate prescription use and know what drugs are in your home.

• Discuss whether any of the medications in your home can be abused with your doctor.

• Be familiar with the warning signs of prescription and over-the-counter drug abuse.

To learn more about how to prevent Rx drug abuse and addiction, visit cortlandareactc.org/Rx.

Like this: Like Loading...