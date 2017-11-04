Red Dragon hockey squads drop home openers

Both SUNY Cortland hockey teams lost their home openers Friday. The men fell to Oswego 3-1 Friday night after the women had been blanked 6-0 by Plattsburgh in the afternoon.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Oswego 3, Cortland 1: Three different players scored goals as the nationally eighth/ninth-ranked Lakers earned the win in SUNYAC play. The Red Dragons dropped to 0-3 and 0-1 in the conference, while the Lakers improved to 2-1 and 1-0.

Freshman Tom Ritchie netted the first goal of his career for Cortland in the third period. Junior Mike Crowley and sophomore Connor Beck each assisted on the goal. Senior Drew Weigman registered 40 saves.

Sophomores Mitch Emerson, Jody Sullivan and Michael Gillespie each scored a goal for Oswego. Junior Cameron Berry and sophomores Joseph Molinaro and Josh Zizek recorded one assist apiece. Sophomore goalie David Richer made 18 saves.

The Lakers took a 2-0 lead after the first period before Ritchie’s goal made it a 2-1 game 1:57 into the third period.

Gillespie added an insurance goal at 8:15 of the third. Cortland pulled Weigman for an extra skater over the final 2:11 but could not capitalize.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Plattsburgh 6, Cortland 0: Seniors Melissa Sheerin and Kayla Meneghin combined for nine points as the top-ranked Cardinals prevailed in NEWHL action. The Red Dragons fell to 1-1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference, while the Cardinals improved to 2-0 and 1-0.

Sophomore goalie Rachael Farmer made 31 saves for Cortland. Senior goalie Brooke Wolejko stopped 16 shots for Plattsburgh.

Sheerin finished with two goals and three assists, and Meneghin contributed two goals and two assists. Sophomore Hannah Kiraly and freshman Annie Katonka each added a goal. Junior Courtney Moriarty and freshmen Madison Walker and Kaitlin Drew-Mead each collected an assist.

Like this: Like Loading...