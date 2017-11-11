Edwards OT hero in women’s win

Allyson Edwards scored at 1:34 of overtime Friday night to give the SUNY Cortland women’s hockey team its first win of the season, 2-1 over host Potsdam in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League contest.

The Red Dragon men, meanwhile, lost 4-3 to visiting Morrisville State in a SUNYAC game.

WOMEN

Cortland 2, Potsdam 1, OT:

Cortland (2-2-1, 1-2 NEWHL) trailed 1-0 before tying the game on sophomore Miranda Kolb’s short-handed breakaway goal with 2:13 left in regulation. In overtime, freshman Katie DeVoe stole the puck behind the net on a forecheck and sent a centering pass to Edwards, who one-timed a shot from a few feet away past Potsdam goalie Alexa Pfeiffer for the game-winner.

Potsdam (3-2, 1-2 NEWHL) took a quick 1-0 lead just 32 seconds into the contest on a goal by Taylor Marcellus, assisted by Shelbi Thacker. Cortland tightened defensively after that, keeping the Bears off the board for the final 61:02. Sophomore Rachael Farmer Rachael Farmer made 18 saves for the Red Dragons, while Pfeiffer stopped 26 shots on goal for Potsdam.

Both teams were perfect on the penalty kill during the game. Cortland killed off all four of Potsdam’s extra-skater opportunities, in addition to scoring a shorthanded goal. Potsdam kept the Red Dragons scoreless on six power play chances. The two teams were set to meet in Cortland today at 2 p.m.

MEN

Morrisville 4, Cortland 3:

The Mustangs (1-2-2, 1-2 SUNYAC) scored two power play goals with less than nine minutes remaining during a Cortland major penalty as the Mustangs rallied to defeat the Red Dragons, 4-3, in a SUNYAC men’s ice hockey game. The teams will play again today in Cortland starting at 7 p.m.

Morrisville started its decisive power play with 9:11 remaining. Cortland (0-4, 0-2 SUNYAC) killed off just more than a minute of the five-minute situation before CJ Stubbs scored on a slap shot from the left wing with exactly eight minutes left in the period. The Mustangs took the lead for good just 44 seconds later, still on the power play, when Ian Wood scored off a scramble in front of the net.

The guests grabbed a 2-0 lead in the later stages of the first period. Ryan Bochert scored 11:44 into the period, and Jon Kasper netted an unassisted shorthanded goal with 3:25 left.

Cortland fought back with three goals in the first five minutes of the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Douglas Elgstam converted a power play goal just 37 seconds into the stanza, assisted by Logan Blaser and Mike Crowley. The Red Dragons tied the game 2:51 into the second on an Andrew McCann goal, with assists to Connor Beck and Michael Faliero, and Beck gave Cortland the lead on the power play 4:08 into the frame, set up by Elgstam and Crowley.

Morrisville goalie Jared Young finished with 35 saves, while Cortland’s Drew Weigman recorded 27 saves. Both teams were 2-for-8 on the power play.

