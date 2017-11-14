Student hit by car now listed as critical

A SUNY Cortland student struck by a car Saturday in Cortland has been downgraded from serious to critical condition, said officials at Upstate University Hospital this morning.

Sidney McGowan, 20, was struck by a vehicle at 6:08 p.m Saturday while crossing a street near Tompkins and Frank streets, police said. McGowan suffered a broken leg, broken pelvis, three broken ribs and three fractured vertebrae. She also suffered a lacerated kidney and cuts to the head.

The driver was not employed as either a Cortland city police officer or by the city of Cortland, city police Lt. David Guerrera said Monday, rebutting rumors that spread following the incident. However, he added this morning, the occupation of the driver was not pertinent to the accident and would not comment further.

Witnesses told police that McGowan was with friends when she decided to cross the street without a crosswalk. McGowan waited for eastbound traffic to clear before beginning to make her way across Tompkins Street. She then waited in the middle of the road for the westbound traffic to clear, witnesses reported.

Traffic had not quite cleared when she decided to continue crossing and she was struck by a car and thrown up over the hood, police said.

She was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse by TLC Emergency Medical Services ambulance, where she was listed in critical condition this morning, according to hospital officials.

Like this: Like Loading...