Fast starts help Eagles, Red Lions

Both local Central Counties League boys’ basketball teams in action Friday night got off to quick starts en route to easy wins.

Visiting McGraw opened its league season with a 23-4 first quarter run en route to a 59-26 romp over Otselic Valley. Host Cincinnatus outscored Fabius-Pompey 19-5 in the opening eight minutes en route to a 60-36 non-league win.

McGraw 59, Otselic Valley 26: The Eagles, now 2-0 overall, led 35-13 at halftime and got the second half off to a quick start as well, outscoring the Vikings 22-4 in the third quarter to take a 57-17 lead into the fourth. “Our play in the first quarter set the pace of the game,” McGraw coach Matt Martins said. “We played a fast-paced first quarter and found ourselves with a big lead at the end of it. Our perimeter players played solid perimeter defense, which contributed to transition baskets for us, while our big guys did a great job controlling the paint and rebounding in the first half. We came out again in the second half and set the pace of play.”

Chase Curtis led McGraw with 12 points and Chris Pickert added 10. Dakota Stauber and Brendan May added eight apiece. Tanner Costa had nine points to go with six steals for Otselic Valley.

The Eagles host DeRuyter Tuesday starting with the 5:30 p.m. JV game.

Cincinnatus 60, Fabius-Pompey 36: Tyler Beckwith was the pacesetter with 16 points while two players, Connor Stafford and Shane Winters, had 15 points each, the latter with three 3-pointers, as the Red Lions improved to 2-0 overall. The Falcons (0-2 overall) were led by Evan Wagner’s 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Kewan Trotman’s 12.

F-P rallied a bit after its disastrous opening stanza, using an 11-8 advantage to pull to within 11 at halftime, 27-16. The winners used a 33-20 second half to maintain control.

Cincy opens league play Tuesday when it visits Brookfield, the JV tipoff at 5:30 p.m.

