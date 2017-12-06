McGraw downs DeRuyter with big third quarter in boys basketball

The McGraw boys’ basketball team won for the second time in as many Central Counties League games Tuesday night, downing visiting DeRuyter 66-60. In other league games, Cincinnatus rolled past host Brookfield 62-41 and visiting Madison romped past Otselic Valley 73-36.

McGraw 66, DeRuyter 60: The Eagles (3-0 overall) led 30-28 at halftime and used a 17-4 third-quarter advantage to take control, then held off a furious rally by the Rockets in the fourth, the visitors (0-1, 2-2) with a 28-19 edge over the final eight minutes.

Five players scored in double figures for McGraw, led by Chris Pickert with 15 points. Dakota Stauber scored 12 points and Kevin Shorts, Chase Curtis and Maurice Peterson (two 3-pointers) added 11 each. Frank Glisson took game honors with 20 points, including a 3-pointer, for DeRuyter while his brothers Louie and Allen Glisson scored 17 and 14, respectively.

“We got off to a slow start in this very physical game, falling behind early in the first quarter,” Eagles coach Matt Martins said. “We fought back and settled into a rhythm towards the end of the quarter and found ourselves up 15-10. DeRuyter battled back in the second quarter, but we continued to have balanced offensive performance.

“We came out in the third quarter and set the pace of the game defensively, holding DeRuyter to four points. We continued this effort into the fourth quarter, holding off DeRuyter’s late comeback. We played well as a team and found open players down the court for good transition basketball.”

“There were 83 free throws taken so it was hard to get into an offensive flow,” Rockets coach Ric Barnes said. “At one point there were free throws taken on seven straight trips down the floor. The McGraw kids jump very well and rebounded the ball way better than we did. They outscored us by eight from the line. We have some work to do.”

McGraw hosts Cincinnatus Friday starting with the 5 p.m. JV game while DeRuyter next sees action on Tuesday, visiting Madison with the JV game set to tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnatus 62, Brookfield 41: Connor Stafford and Shane Winters (two 3-pointers) scored 16 points each and Tyler Beckwith added 14 as the Red Lions won their league opener and stayed perfect through three games overall. Cody VanNort led the Beavers (0-1, 0-2) with 13 points. Cincy led 16-5 after the first quarter, expanded the advantage to 35-19 at halftime and took a 47-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.

