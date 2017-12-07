McGraw Really, Really Free Marketplace teaches lessons

McGRAW — It sounds like a free garage sale Saturday in McGraw. Looks like one, too. And in fact, it is a free garage sale Saturday in McGraw.

But it’s more. It’s an initiative by students at McGraw Central School District to encourage people to reuse rather than buy new.

Hosted by the Environmental Club, the items will be available for giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school gym, said Nicole Lener, club adviser.

Lener said the district has been participating in the event for at least five years.

The lowdown

WHAT: Really, Really Free Marketplace

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: McGraw High School gym

WHY: It’s an environmental thing.

The Environmental Group came up with the idea of the “Really, Really Free Marketplace” as an initiative that could be part of their environmental action plan.

“The premise is to encourage people to reuse as opposed to discarding in a landfill and also buying new, to take the stigma away,” Lener said. “It’s OK if you get a used pair of jeans, you don’t have to be totally downtrodden to take something that’s somebody else’s and reuse it.”

The giveaway will include clothes, toys and household items and people are encouraged to donate goods at the same time they come to pick something up, Lener said.

The school already has a supply of goods, because faculty, staff and students have been dropping donations off in anticipation of the event.

The only rules are the items should not be broken, dirty or dangerous, Lener said.

