Tigers fall in home opener

The visiting Christian Brothers Academy girls’ basketball team used a 24-10 second-quarter advantage to break open a close game and went on to score a 59-32 non-league win over Cortland High Wednesday night in the Purple Tigers’ home opener.

The Brothers (2-2) led 8-4 after the first quarter, 32-14 at halftime after their strong second quarter and were up 49-25 after three quarters. Lyndsie Babcock led the Purple Tigers (1-2) with nine points and also had five rebounds while Tsai Lewis had seven points, five rebounds and three blocks, Alaina Rabusin six points and Kathleen Starr five rebounds.

Brooke Jarvis had a game-high 20 points for the winners while Emily Hall added 12 points and Maura Claire Conan added 10.

“We struggled from the floor tonight,” Cortland coach Nolan Sinclair said. “We started out strong defensively for much of the first quarter, but we hit a wall offensively and just couldn’t keep pace. CBA pulled away early, and we couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively to cut into the deficit. CBA played extremely well defensively and they shot the ball very well.

“They were a difficult matchup both for our zone and for our man-to-man defense. They were difficult to guard off the bounce, and they hit nine 3-point shots. We will look to bounce back on Friday against Fulton.”

That contest will open Salt City Athletic Conference play for the Purple Tigers, the JV game slated to get things started at 5 p.m.

The Cortland JVs beat CBA 31-23 on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 on the season as Margaret Starr and Sadie Urtz scored six points each and Pearl Hettich had four points and four second-half steals to help give the hosts a cushion.

“It was a great game all around defensively for us,” Purple Tigers coach Janice Meyer said.

