Cooper earns national honor

SUNY Cortland junior guard Justin Cooper has been named to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, for the week ending last Sunday.

The team recognizes the top five Division III men’s basketball players nationally each week. Cooper is one of three guards chosen.

In three Cortland wins last week, Cooper averaged 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He shot 70 percent from the field (19-of- 27) and 90 percent from the foul line (18-of-20).

Cooper started the week last Tuesday by nearly registering a triple-double in an 89-73 win over visiting New Paltz. He made 6-of-9 field goals and 9-of-10 free throws and finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

In the Red Dragons’ 77- 56 victory at Fredonia Friday, Cooper also shot 6-of-9 from the floor and he was 6-of-7 from the foul line in an 18-point, five-rebound performance. He closed the week Saturday with 19 points (7-of-9 field goals, 3-of-3 free throws), 13 rebounds and six assists in an 81-55 victory at Buffalo State – Cortland’s largest margin victory over the Bengals in 59 years.

Through eight games this season, Cooper is Cortland’s leader with 8.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and ranks second with 14.8 points per contest. He is shooting 51 percent from the floor and 86 percent from the foul line. Cooper has scored in double figures six times, including each of his last five games.

Cortland is 7-1 overall and leads the SUNYAC with a 4-0 mark. The Red Dragons are among the “others receiving votes” section in the latest D3hoops.com national poll.

The Dragons will play a non-league game at SUNY Old Westbury Saturday, and will then head to Florida for two games in the HoopMIA Holiday Shootout. Cortland will face Southern Vermont on Dec. 18 and Washington and Lee on Dec. 20.

