Eagles suffer first league volleyball loss

Visiting Stockbridge Valley downed McGraw 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23 Monday night in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in Central Counties League play.

The Cougars are now 3-0 league and 4-2 overall, while the Eagles, who were without starting middle hitter Bryanna Cook due to injury, are now 2-1 league and 2-2 overall.

Host DeRuyter defeated Brookfield 25-10, 25-14, 25-7 in another CCL volleyball match. In girls’ basketball action, visiting DeRuyter lost to Stockbridge Valley 45-38, host Cincinnatus fell to Otselic Valley 56-49 and Brookfield beat visiting McGraw 55-11.

VOLLEYBALL

Stockbridge Valley 3, McGraw 1: “We lost a tight four-set match,” Eagles coach Lorrie Tanner said. “ We were without Bryanna; we brought up Jamika Feringa from the JV team to fill her spot. We have a lot of work to do to get to the level I know the girls are capable of.”

Jade VanWagenen had seven kills, three aces and four blocks for McGraw while Makayla Cortez had seven digs, Alyssa Libbey four assists and one dig, Ashley White four digs and Kaylee Streeter two assists, three digs and an ace.

The Cougars got seven aces, a kill and seven digs from Haylee Eaton; seven kills and five digs from Sierra Tucci; five kills, five digs and an ace from Allie Deleston and four aces, six assists, two digs and a kill from Mary Mathews.

McGraw next competes Dec. 27 in the Cato-Meridian Tournament, which is slated to start at 9 a.m.

DeRuyter 3, Brookfield 0: Jaiden Degear had 10 aces, two kills, an assist and a dig and Tayler Marshall 10 aces, two kills and a dig as the Rockets improved to 2-1 in the CCL and 3-2 overall. Kali Lidell had seven aces, three kills and five assists for the winners while Lily Harvey had four aces and two kills, Amber Stedwell three kills and two aces, Kaylee LaClair two aces and four assists and Mikayla Quigley two aces and three digs.

No statistics were reported for Brookfield (0-2, 0-3).

DeRuyter visits McGraw Jan. 3, the JV match slated to start at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Stockbridge Valley 45, McGraw 38: The Cougars (3-1 league and overall) were up 15-4 after one quarter and led all the way, though the Rockets (1-3, 1-4) did close the gap, due largely to a 14-8 fourth-quarter advantage.

“We lost a tough one tonight,” DeRuyter coach Jared Tiffin said. “We come out flat and made a lot of mistakes in the first half. But we came out aggressive in the second half and fought hard. Our press got us back into the game but we just couldn’t finish it. All my girls played their hearts out. Hopefully we get them next time.”

Paige Russell had 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Rockets, while Terricka Glisson had 10 points and three steals. Madison Russell (Paige’s sister) had eight rebounds while Terricka’s sister Anastasia Glisson had seven rebounds and three steals and a third Glisson sister, Shakiah, had three steals.

Jillian Jacobs scored a game-high 18 points and Hannah Greene added 12 points for Stockbridge Valley.

DeRuyter hosts Onondaga Wednesday in a 5:30 p.m. non-leaguer.

Otselic Valley 56, Cincinnatus 49: Amber Meigs poured in 28 points to lead the way for the Vikings (1-1 league, 1-2 overall), who led 32-13 at halftime in the battle of winless squads. Kyleigh Eaton scored 23 points and also had four steals and three assists for the Red Lions (0-5 league, 0-7 overall) while McKayla Maroney had 14 points and six rebounds. Destiny Bushnell had 17 rebounds, five steals, four blocks and three assists in the losing cause and Michaela Eichorst had seven rebounds.

Cincinnatus was to host Fabius-Pompey today in a 5:30 p.m. nonleaguer.

Brookfield 55, McGraw 11: The Beavers (4-0 league, 9-0 overall) led 16-2 after one quarter, 27-4 at halftime and, after holding the Eagles scoreless in the third quarter, 47-4 entering the fourth. Lexi Stiles had five points, Emily Fish four points and Abbey Auger and Paige Euson two points each for McGraw (1-3 league, 1-4 overall).

Madilyn Kupris had 12 points, Chalee Wratten nine points and five assists and Karissa Darling eight points and six rebounds for Brookfield,which also got nine rebounds from Jenna Bugbee and eight rebounds from Jaelyn Vleer- Elliott.

The Eagles visit Madison Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...