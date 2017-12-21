Rockets fall to Onondaga

DERUYTER — “We lost another tough fight. We are getting better every game. I’m confident pretty soon we’ll be putting it all together.”

Those were the words of DeRuyter girls’ basketball coach Jared Tiffin Wednesday night after his team’s 45-39 non-league loss to Onondaga. One encouraging sign for the Rockets, now 1-5 overall, was the fact that they had two players achieve double-doubles. Paige Russell scored 16 points and controlled 13 rebounds, with one steal, while Anastasia Glisson scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and four steals.

In addition, Mya Lawrence had nine rebounds and Shakiah Glisson (Anastasia’s sister) five steals for the hosts.

Onondaga led 18-11 after one quarter, but DeRuyter used a 10-2 second-quarter edge to take a narrow 21-20 halftime lead. Onondaga regained the advantage in the third quarter and carried a 31-27 lead into the final eight minutes of regulation.

Avi Baker scored 17 points and Jess Southard added 12 for the Tigers, who improved to 2-3 on the season.

The Rockets return to Central Counties League play tonight, hosting Cincinnatus in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

