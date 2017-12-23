Scholastic sports keeping busy over holiday break

There will be a number of local sports teams in tournaments or non-league action over the holiday break.

Following is a schedule of events, by school.

CORTLAND HIGH

The boys’ basketball teams will host the annual Cortland Holiday Classic, sponsored by Bailey Place Insurance, Graph-Tex and the Royal Auto Group, on Wednesday and Thursday. The Cortland JVs will face Dryden at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, with the McGraw and Chenango Forks JVs meeting at 3:30. The McGraw and Chenango Forks varsity squads play at 5:15 p.m., followed by the Cortland-Dryden varsity game at 7 p.m.

The JV consolation game is at noon on Thursday, with the JV championship at 1:45 p.m. The Cortland Alumni Game will take place at 3:45 p.m., with all former players invited to show up ready to play. The varsity consolation and championship games will be played at 5:15 and 7 p.m., respectively.

The girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will then travel to meet Watertown on Saturday in games at Jefferson CC. The girls’ JV game tips off at 10 a.m., followed by the girls’ varsity game at 11:30 a.m., the boys’ JV game at 1 p.m. and the boys’ varsity game at 2:30 p.m.

Weather clears the slate

Friday’s wintry mix forced the postponement of the few scheduled area high school athletic events.

The only one reset thus far is the Cortland High volleyball matches at East Syracuse-Minoa, which will now take place Jan. 12 starting with the 5 p.m. JV contest.

Wiped out by Friday’s weather, with no new dates set as of yet, were the Cortland High boys’ basketball games against visiting Fulton; the Homer Central boys’ basketball home games with Watertown; the Cortland-Homer hockey team’s home game with Skaneateles and the McGraw girls’ basketball team’s visit to Madison.

The Cortland-Homer hockey team will host its annual Golden Eagles Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday at the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex. Ontario Bay and Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa will get things started at 2:30 p.m. before the hosts take on Cazenovia at 5 p.m. The consolation game is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the championship game at 1:30 p.m.

The Cortland wrestling team will compete in the Army Spc. Kenneth W. Haines Memorial Tournament at SUNY Oswego’s Laker Hall on Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. both days.

The girls’ varsity volleyball team will compete in the Watertown Pink-Out Classic Friday, starting at 9 a.m.

The boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams will compete in the Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays Wednesday at Onondaga CC’s SRC Arena starting at 10 a.m.

HOMER CENTRAL

Varsity bowling will face Cicero-North Syracuse Wednesday in a 10 a.m. non-league match at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes in Mattydale.

Indoor track and field will compete in the Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays Wednesday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena starting at 10 a.m. and the Trojans will compete in the Marathon Invitational Friday at SUNY Cortland’s Lusk Field House beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Varsity wrestling will compete in the Windsor Holiday Tournament Thursday at 12 p.m. and Friday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Boys’ varsity basketball will travel to Wells College in Aurora, Dec. 30, to face Moravia in non-league varsity only action at 12 p.m.

CINCINNATUS CENTRAL

The Varsity and JV volleyball teams will be in action Wednesday at the Cato-Meridian Tournament, starting at 9 a.m.

DERUYTER CENTRAL

The boys’ basketball teams will host the annual Stephen W. Camelbeek Honorary Christmas Tournament Wednesday and Thursday. The Onondaga and Brookfield JV and varsity teams meet at 3 and 4:30 p.m., respectively, on Wednesday before the DeRuyter and Otselic Valley JV and varsity squads play at 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively. The JV consolation game is at 3 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the JV championship at 4:30 p.,m., the varsity consolation game at 6 p.m. and the varsity championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The girls’ varsity basketball team will face the hosts at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Fabius-Pompey Girls’ Holiday Tournament, with the consolation and championship games at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Friday.

DRYDEN HIGH

Indoor track and field will compete in the Winter Classic Invite at SUNY Cortland Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Wrestling will host Marathon Friday at 6 p.m.

GROTON CENTRAL

Indoor track and field will compete in the Winter Classic Invite at SUNY Cortland Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Boys’ varsity basketball will travel to Bainbridge-Guilford for non-league action Thursday with JV action beginning

at 12 p.m. The Indians will travel to Wells College to face Midlakes in a varsity only non-league game at 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball will compete in the Whitney Point Tournament Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday it is the Groton JVs versus Newark Valley JVs at 11 a.m. with the Groton varsity to follow against the Newark Valley varsity. Whitney and Trumansburg meet in their JV game at 1:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow.

Thursday will see the JV consolation at 11 a.m., the varsity consolation to follow, the JV championship at 2:30 p.m. and the varsity championship to follow.

MARATHON CENTRAL

Girls Basketball will host the Miss Holiday Hustle Tournament Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s schedule has Marathon JVs versus Spencer-Van Etten JVs at 1:30 p.m.; Chenango Forks JVs versus Tully JVs at 3 p.m.; Chenango Forks Varsity versus Tully Varsity at 5:30 p.m. and Marathon Varsity versus Spencer- Van Etten Varsity at 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule has the JV consolation game at 1:30 p.m.; the JV Championship game at 3 p.m.; the Varsity Consolation game at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity Championship game at 7 p.m.

Varsity wrestling will compete at Dryden Friday at 6 p.m.

Indoor track and field will compete in the Winter Classic Invite at SUNY Cortland Wednesday at 9 a.m.

MCGRAW CENTRAL

In addition to the aforementioned boys’ basketball and girls’ volleyball events, the girls’ varsity basketball team plays LaFayette Thursday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Fabius- Pompey Girls’ Holiday Tournament. The consolation and championship games will take place at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Friday.

