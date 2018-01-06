Homer’s O’Donnell on all-state first team

The final honors for the 2017 high school football season were good for the Homer Central team.

Trojan senior Tucker O’Donnell received New York State Class B First Team All-State status as a defensive back when the New York State Sportswriters Association made the announcement.

O’Donnell is one of eight players from the Section 3 Class B champions to earn a spot on the all-state list. Homer senior Vincent Basile was a second team offensive lineman, senior Zach Barber was third team linebacker, senior John Horner III was fourth team running back, senior Dante Yacavone was 4th team offensive end, senior Dominick Natale was fourth team linebacker, junior tackle Damien Hoyt was an honorable mention and senior center Anthony Parker was an honorable mention.

Homer coach Gary Podsiedlik said of O’Donnell, “Tucker has once again been honored for being an elite high school football player. As a First Team Class B All State defensive back, Tucker could have been honored as a First Team quarterback or kicker as well. He was our Top Dog for the 2017 season when it came to off-season training credits earned for his commitment to being the best he can be for our 2017 Homer Trojan Football Team. He led our team with four interceptions, was the coach on the field, many times made the big play on defense and, far more importantly, led our team with sincere

respect and concern for each and every player in our program.

“In the words of Mr. Pete Aagaard (Homer Junior High social studies teacher) while recognizing the two 2013 Principal’s Award honorees, one of which was Tucker, ‘Leaders are much more than good role models. In fact, leaders set a tone that invigorates and they bring positive energy to both their work and play.’ All of us that love Homer football were so fortunate to witness Tucker’s grit, determination, and love of the challenge. Tucker O’Donnell is that rare student-athlete that understands that ‘Excellence is a Choice’ and for that he once again enjoys this just recognition.”

Class B saw co-Players of the Year in junior running back Jeremiah Allen from Chenango Forks in Section 4 and junior quarterback/defensive back Joseph Girard III from Glens Falls in Section 2.

The NYS Class B All-State First Team Offense was junior quarterback KeShone Beal (Cheektowaga-Section 6), junior running back Rashad Law (Maryvale-6), junior running back Ray Leach (Batavia-5), senior running back Charlie McPhee (Pleasantville-1), senior offensive end Jalin Cooper (Medina/ Lyndonville-6), senior offensive end Messiah Swinson (Long Island Lutheran-AIS), senior lineman Andrew Chirico (Seaford-8), junior lineman A.J. DeSantis (Maine-Endwell-4), senior lineman Tim Driscoll (Pleasantville-1), senior lineman Kyle Kandel (Clarke-8), senior lineman Tariq Whitaker (Cheektowaga-6), senior all-purpose player Michael Ferrara (Valhalla-1) and junior kicker Jack Howe (Pleasantville-1).

Joining O’Donnell on the Class B All-State First Team Defense are senior lineman Connor Borchardt (Chenango Forks-4), senior lineman Jakwon Ingram (Lackawanna-6), senior lineman Anthony Ray (Batavia-5), junior linebacker Rayyan Buell (Hornell-5), senior linebacker Nick Costanzo (Maryvale-6), junior linebacker Taivaughn Roach (Cheektowaga-6), senior linebacker Nick Salzarulo (Pleasantville-1), senior defensive back Rob DiNota (Westlake-1), senior defensive back Connor Fenlong (Gouverneur/Harrisville-10) and senior defensive back Khalil Horton (Lackawanna-6).

Other Section 3 and 4 players earning Class B All-State recognition include:

Second Team Offense: senior lineman Tiernen Joseph (Chenango Forks-4) and senior lineman Luke Norstad (Marcellus-3).

Second Team Defense: senior linebacker Dante Kimbrough (Windsor-4).

Third Team Defense: junior linebacker Treijen Garrett (Utica Notre Dame-3) and senior linebacker Luke Kiballa (Owego-4).

Fourth Team Offense: senior offensive end Nathan Palmer (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill-3, senior lineman Sean Kane (Susquehanna Valley-4) and junior kicker Kieran Horton (Windsor-4).

Fourth Team Defense: senior lineman Brennan Slater (Norwich-4) and senior linebacker Dalton Loper (Waverly-4).

Fifth Team Offense: senior offensive end Henry Froass (Oneida-3) and senior all-purpose player Nick Patterson (Marcellus-3).

Fifth Team Defense: sophomore linebacker Isiah Czarnecki (Utica Notre Dame-3), senior linebacker Ryan Pierce and senior defensive back Dan Crowningshield (Chenango Fork-4).

Honorable Mention: sophomore lineman Gio Fabi (Owego-4), junior lineman Brennan McQuade (Maine-Endwell-4), senior lineman Niko Policelli (New Hartford-3), senior linebacker Eric Conant (Norwich-4), junior linebacker Jarred Freije (Susquehanna Valley-4), junior linebacker Dan Matthews (Susquehanna Valley-4), senior defensive back Michael Carson (Norwich-4), senior defensive back Joe Doty (Owego-4), senior defensive back Zach Neil (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill-3) and junior defensive back Rylie Van-Fleet (Maine-Endwell-4).

While there were no local players on the All-State Class C list, Skaneateles junior quarterback Patrick Hackler was named the Class C Player of the Year.

In Class D, Moravia senior lineman Tom Reeves was named to the All-State Third Team Defense.

