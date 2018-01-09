Lakers rally to down Trojans

The Homer Central girls basketball team started strong, but Skaneateles recovered in the second half to pull out the OHSL Liberty Division victory Tuesday.

Olivia Dobrovosky scored seven of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Lakers rallied for a 57-50 win over the Trojans. Skaneateles improves to 5-0 in Liberty National Division play and 8-1 overall. Homer slips to 2-3 in Liberty American and 3-5 in overall action.

“We started out like gangbusters,” Homer coach Jeff Tabel said. “We were playing great team defense, controlling the boards as well as shooting 52% by fast breaking. We had very good passing and attacking the basket during the first half. However, we gradually ran out of steam as the game progressed.”

Homer got a balanced offensive output in the first quarter and built a 20-9 lead. In the second quarter, Kaitlyn Sovocool scored all of her eight points as the Trojans held on to a 31-23 halftime advantage.

It was like a switch was thrown as Skaneateles poured in 19 points in the third quarter while Homer struggled to put the ball in the basket. The result was a Lakers’ 42-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The visitors held a slight 15-13 scoring edge in the final quarter to secure the seven point win.

“As they tied the score at 33, we battled back and forth until (Maeve) Canty hit two threes to end the third quarter,” Tabel explained. “Our ability to defensively rebound and our shooting percentage both decreased in the fourth quarter. We also had 20 turnovers for the game which was big for our lack of success tonight.”

Chloe Metz joined Dobrovosky with 16 points on the night for Skaneateles.

Dakota Kleefeld was six-for-11 from the field and led Homer with 13 points. Brenna Johnson chipped in with 12 points and Caley Cornwell added 10 points. Cornwell now has 755 career points, trailing all-time scoring leader Collette Dafoe by just 49 points. Dafoe had 804 career points for the Trojans from 1993-1997.

Homer will return to action Wednesday against Westhill in the second of three straigbht home games. The JV game will start at 5 p.m.

Homer JVs lost for just the second time this season on Monday as Skaneateles posted a 39-28 triumph over the host Junior Trojans.

Homer (6-2 overall) started slowly and trailed 11-2 after one quarter,but had a little spark in the second quarter to pull to within 13-10 by halftime. Skaneateles pulled away with a 14-4 third quarter effort and rolled to the victory.

“We couldn’t put four good offensive quarters together,” Homer coach Cris Colasurdo said. “We had moments of moving the ball, making good passes and finishing with nice shots. We just need to do it more consistently.”

Jerze Joseph led Homer with seven points with Gracie Patriarco netting six points. Sophia Sahm pulled down four rebounds for the Trojans with Taylor Netti and Lauren Walling receiving post-game praise from Coach Colasurdo.

Tatumn Parcal had a game-high 14 points for Skaneateles. Tess Peterson added nine points and Emma Keady netted eight for the Lakers.

