Special moment in DeRuyter girls’ win

The DeRuyter girls’ basketball team beat visiting McGraw 48-25 Wednesday in a Central Counties League game, but the final result wasn’t the highlight of the night.

The Rockets’ Taylor Way was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma last February, and the game marked her return to athletic competition after treatment that sidelined her through the softball and soccer seasons as well as portions of the last two basketball campaigns.

“Today was a special day as Taylor made her return to the court after a long fight with cancer,” said Rockets coach Jared Tiffin, who is Way’s brother-inlaw. “It was a very special moment for the team and myself as a coach to see her back out there playing basketball. She even managed to score (after a fourth quarter rebound) off a nice jump shot.”

Paige Russell led DeRuyter (3-2 league, 4-6 overall) with 15 points, along with eight rebounds and five steals. Anastasia Glisson had eight points, fiv rebounds and four steals and Terricka Glisson seven points, four rebounds and five steals. Karissa Wilbur led the Eagles (1-4, 1-7) with 15 points.

“Taylor Conklin and Abby Augur played extremely well defensively for us,” McGraw coach Ed Pickert said. “However, DeRuyter was still able to capitalize. Offensively, Karissa remained strong for us. DeRuyter, led by Russell and Terricka Glisson, was able to overcome our hard-fought defense.” DeRuyter hosts Otselic Valley today at 5:30 p.m. while McGraw hosts Hamilton this Wednesday in a 6 p.m. non-leaguer.

VOLLEYBALL

Sherburne-Earlville 3, Cincinnatus 1, nl: The Red Lions fell to 0-6 overall with the non-league loss despite 10 aces, six kills and four digs from Devin Burritt. Summer Delepine had four aces and four digs and Mackenzie Rice four aces and one kills.

The Wolves (3-5) got three kills and 25 assists from Brooke Smith, three aces and 12 kills from Vanessa Doing, five aces and five kills from Katrina Jackson and nine kills from Paige Losee.

“We are playing better, we are in our positions fine and just need to pull the trigger and dig the ball better,” Cincy coach Nancy Estabrook said. “Sherburne-Earlville just hit the ball where we weren’t. We got a hand on some of them, but not enough.”

Sherburne-Earlville won the JV match 25-21, 25-15, 25-11. The Red Lions host McGraw today, starting with the 5:30 p.m. JV match.

