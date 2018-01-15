Mosher gets 400th career win

Shana Crespo, Tanna Mohammed and Shannon McGuire each recorded career-high scoring totals Saturday as the SUNY Cortland women’s basketball team defeated visiting Potsdam 83-46 for head coach Jeannette Mosher’s 400th win with the Red Dragons.

Mosher is 400-140 in her 20 seasons as Cortland’s head coach. Her overall career record of 433-205 includes four seasons as Alfred University’s head coach from 1994-98.

Crespo scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. Mohammed made all four of her 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points, while McGuire was 3-of-4 from the floor, 2-of-2 from the 3-point arc, and ended with nine points.

Justine Crespo led Cortland (8-5, 7-1 SUNYAC) with five rebounds and a career-high four blocked shots. Taylor Miller also pulled down five rebounds. Kerry McHugh and Kristy Vitucci each handed out four assists, while Miller and Shelby Dugan added three assists apiece.

Drew Dufrane led Potsdam (1-13, 0-8 SUNYAC) with nine points on three 3-pointers. Abbey Smith tallied eight points and distributed six assists, and Riley Luckie and Mia Jackson scored seven points each.

Cortland shot 48 percent from the field overall and 44 percent (8-of-18) from the 3-point line. The Red Dragons held Potsdam to 27 percent shooting overall and 22 percent (6-of-27) from long distance.

Cortland will host Oneonta Tuesday at 4 p.m. The start time was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

MEN

Cortland 75, Potsdam 60: Nicky Bonura led four doublefigure scorers with a career-high 24 points as the Red Dragons remained tied for first in the SUNYAC standings. Cortland improved to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

Bonura matched his career best with six 3-pointers. He finished the afternoon 7-of-12 from the floor overall, and 6-of- 11 from 3-point range, and he hit all four of his free throws.

Zach Lydon made 6-of-10 shots and ended with 15 points. Justin Cooper ended with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and James Morales chipped in with 13 points, three assists and two blocks. Carrel Joseph shared the team lead with Cooper with 10 rebounds. All of Cooper’s and Joseph’s rebounds came on the defensive glass as Cortland won despite pulling down only one offensive rebound as a team.

Nosa Onabor led Potsdam (8-7, 3-5 SUNYAC) off the bench with 18 points and seven rebounds. He made 4-of-11 attempts from 3-point range. Dante Langley scored 10 points, Danny Delsol-Lowry added eight points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Jayquan rang up eight points and three assists.

Six different Cortland players made at least one 3-pointer as the Red Dragons finished 13- of-27 from the arc (48 percent). Cortland shot 45 percent from the field overall and 75 percent (12-of-16) from the foul line. Potsdam ended at 36 percent shooting overall and 31 percent (8-of-26) from three.

Cortland will host Oneonta on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a SUNYAC contest. The game was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but has been moved up to an earlier start time.

