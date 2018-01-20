North Small School Division race tightens up

You couldn’t ask for a tighter race as the Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Small School Division heads into the final stages of the boys’ basketball season.

Marathon lost 57-52 to Lansing Friday night while Union Springs pulled off a 52-46 victory over first-place Moravia. The Wolves (8-4 overall) are now 5-2 in the division while the Olympians (5-8) sits at 4-3 and Moravia (8-5) is 4-2.

Even Groton is still in the title hunt after a 58-56 win over Southern Cayuga. The Indians are 3-3 in the division and 3-10 overall.

In IAC girls action, Dryden routed Trumansburg 71-25, Marathon dumped Lansing 41-17 and Southern Cayuga stopped Groton 57-32.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lansing 57, Marathon 52: Lansing took a 12-11 lead in the first quarter and won the next two quarters to built up enough of an advantage to post the win.

Luke Winslow poured in 28 points to lead the Bobcats (3-2 North Large, 7-5 overall). Joe Miller-LaBar added 12 points and Griffen Nelson had 11 points.

Jadan Burke topped the Marathon scoring list with 15 points. Mason O’Donnell netted 12 points and Diego Castellot added 11 points.

Groton 58, Southern Cayuga 56: Groton got a good start and enjoyed a 17-11 lead after one quarter. The Indians increased their advantage to 33-22 by halftime and were ahead 49-37 through three quarters. Southern Cayuga buried six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and missed a short jumper in the final seconds as the Chiefs’ rally fell just short. Two free throws by Kalib Manning and a lay-up by Scott Salch sealed the Groton win in the final minute.

Manning netted 23 points for the Indians. Salch added 15 points to the winning cause.

John Groth paced Southern Cayuga with 15 points. Conner Bennett helped out with 13 points and Antonio Valdez scored 10 points.

Dryden 57, Trumansburg 44: Dryden remains on top in the IAC North Large School Division, improving to 4-1 in the division after last night’s win. The Purple Lions (7-5 overall) led 12-9 after the first quarter and 24-22 by halftime. Dryden continued to pull away during the second half.

Wes Stahlman powered the Dryden offense with 23 points. Keegan Gesin chipped in with 10 points.

Trumansburg (0-4, 0-11) was led by Jared Everhart who scored 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dryden 71, Trumansburg 25: Dryden (5-0 division, 6-4 overall) built a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the win.

Amy Gardner would lead the Purple Lions with 21 points and six steals. Madeline Harris added 11 points while Keri Daley collected 10 points.

Madison Mikula topped Trumansburg with an 11 point effort.

Marathon 41, Lansing 17: Marathon had a bit of a slow start, but still led 13-5 at halftime. The Olympians picked up the pace in the second half with a 28 12 scoring edge.

Daisy Allen was the leading scorer for Marathon with 13 points. Michaela Clark added seven points.

Southern Cayuga 57, Groton 32: Groton (1-6 division, 2-11 overall) found itself in a 19-0 hole after the first quarter and never recovered. Emma DeMatteo topped the Indians’ scoring with 16 points.

Catie Kopp led the Southern Cayuga charge with 19 points. Lauren Sherman added 15 points and Brooke Walter had 14 points.

Like this: Like Loading...