Dryden girls win to claim division’s top spot

In a tightly-contested Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Large School Division Monday night, the Dryden High girls’ basketball team scratched and clawed its way into first place with a 49-46 win over visiting Whitney Point.

The Purple Lions improved to 6-1 in the North Large standings and 7-5 overall. The Eagles slipped to 6-2 league, 9-6 overall. In another IAC girls’ contest, Groton recorded a 34-29 win over Lansing.

In IAC boys’ action, Whitney Point defeated visiting Dryden 53-46.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dryden 49, Whitney Point 46: Whitney Point was the better team in the first half as the Eagles held a 25-24 lead at intermission. Dryden used a 25-21 second-half advantage to come out on top.

Amy Gardner paced the Purple Lions with 17 points, five steals and four rebounds. Keri Daley added 12 points, five steals and four rebounds. Madeline Harris and Grace DePaull pitched in with eight points each.

Olivia Driscoll topped the Whitney Point scoring with 19 points. Amy Stevens netted 13 points for the Eagles.

Dryden will host Lansing tonight for Senior Night.

Groton 34, Lansing 29: “We’re a young team, and I think tonight we saw both ends of that,” Groton coach Steve Lott said. “There were times when our play was great. We had good inside-out balance, and good overall half-court composure. And then there were times when we had none.”

Groton (4-11 overall) led 15-6 after one quarter and 20-10 by halftime. The Indians would lead by as much as 15 points (29-14) in the fourth quarter,only to have Lansing (0-13) battle back to make things interesting.

Brooke Brecht paced Groton with 14 points. Emma Dematteo chipped in with eight points and Maggie Ossit netted seven points.

Morgan Gisler led Lansing with 11 points. Morgan Boerman had eight points.

Groton will travel to Marathon tonight.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Whitney Point 53, Dryden 46: Whitney Point enjoyed a 17-8 lead after one quarter and appeared to have things well in hand as the Eagles were up 42-22 through three quarters. Dryden found its shooting touch in the fourth quarter to score 24 points, but was unable to come all the way back.

Aaron Austenfeld posted a double-double for Whitney Point with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Jake Kemak and Alex Watson netted 11 points each.

Felix Abel-Feretti led Dryden with 11 points. Wes Stahlman and Brandon Madigan netted 10 points each.

Dryden (7-7) and Whitney Point (9-6) each have 4-3 IAC North Large School Division records and trail Lansing (5-2, 10-5 overall). The Purple Lions will have a big say in who claims the division crown as they travel to Lansing tonight before hosting Whitney Point Thursday in a rematch.

Like this: Like Loading...