Madison rallies past McGraw

Trailing 42-40 after three quarters at McGraw Tuesday night, the Madison boys’ basketball team rallied with a 24- 11 fourth-quarter advantage to score a 64-53 Central Counties League victory.

The win kept the Blue Devils perfect through eight league games and improved their overall record to 13- 2. The Eagles are now 6-3 league and 12-3 overall,with two of their losses to Madison.

In other CCL games Tuesday night, Cincinnatus rolled past visiting Otselic Valley 76-20 and host DeRuyter romped over Stockbridge Valley 56-26.

Madison 64, McGraw 53: The Eagles led 12-10 after one quarter and the game was tied 26-26 at halftime before the hosts took the narrow lead after three. Chase Curtis scored 14 points to lead McGraw, Chris Pickert with 13 points and Kevin Shorts with 12 points.

Colton Stone and Spencer Haviland scored 24 points each for Madison and Sam Matteson added 20 points.

“In the third quarter we came out moving the ball well and playing good defense,” Eagles coach Matt Martins said. “Foul trouble began to catch up with us when we found Madison in the double bonus toward the end of the quarter. This would end up hurting us in the fourth quarter, with 16 of their 24 fourth-quarter points coming from free throws. We struggled to get into a rhythm offensively in the fourth quarter, which allowed Madison to take a lead and hold on to it.”

McGraw hosts Stockbridge Valley Tuesday on Senior Night, the JV game getting things started at 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnatus 76, Otselic Valley 20: The Red Lions roared to a 23-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back in improving to 4-4 league and 8-4 overall. The hosts led 47-6 at halftime and 65-13 entering the fourth. Connor Stafford led the way with 21 points, Shane Winters scored 15 and Tyler Beckwith added eight. Dakota Adams scored eight points and Justin Graham had seven for the Vikings (0-8, 0-13).

Cincy visits Stockbridge Valley Friday and hosts Marathon Saturday in a non-leaguer, both with 5:30 p.m. starts.

DeRuyter 56, Stockbridge Valley 26: Louis Glisson scored 22 points while Zach Marshall and Frank Glisson had eight points each as the Rockets improved to 7-3 league and 10-7 overall. Kaleb Jones scored 11 points for the short-handed Cougars (2-4, 5-7).

“The visitors were in a tough spot, with only six players dressing due to sickness,” DeRuyter coach Ric Barnes said. They were kind of beaten before the game with the lack of substitutes. We used all 11 team members and eight contributed to the scoring.

“We did not play our sharpest game but that can be hard with all the guys running in and out. It can be hard to get in a rhythm when there’s a new guy next to you each time down the floor. We need to be more efficient on the offensive end.”

The Rockets host Brookfield Friday on Senior Night, starting with the 6 p.m. JV game.

