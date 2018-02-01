Cortland wins, gains sectionals

Wednesday was a good night all around for the Cortland High volleyball team.

On Senior Night, the Purple Tigers assured themselves of post-season play by beating visiting Faith Heritage 25-14, 25- 15, 25-11 to improve to 7-8 in the OHSL A/B League and 7-10 overall.

Natalie Gier had 10 kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces for CHS while Kayci Olson had 10 kills, three digs and an ace and Grace Call 22 assists, seven digs, five aces and three kills.

“Senior Night was a success,” CHS coach Cheri Olson said. “We have qualified for sectionals based on our league record. We dominated tonight. Kayci and Natalie had 10 kills apiece and we were able to play all four seniors (Gier, Jess Kenyon, Leah Romer and Jade Shively) in every set of the match. We played well tonight. Grace had five aces in a row in the third set, helping to ensure that win.”

The Cortland JVs improved to 10-7 on the season with a 25- 10, 25-14 win over Faith heritage. Kylie Davie had nine digs, eight aces and two kills and Alysha Wehnke three kills, five digs, an ace and a block while Delia Bair and Hannah Aldrich each had two kills and six digs. Cortland’s teams wrap up the regular season by visiting Chittenango today, the JVs getting started at 5:30 p.m.

