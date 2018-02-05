Three local wrestlers earn sectional gold

Three local wrestlers earned sectional titles Saturday for their respective schools.

Homer Central’s Noah Thomas continues his stellar senior season by winning the Section 3 Class B 126 pound championship at Central Valley Academy in Ilion.

At Delhi, Groton saw both Reese Lockwood and Kyle Willard earn Section 4 Class B titles. Lockwood took the top spot at 145 pounds while Willard was the 106 pound champion.

SECTION 3 CLASS B

Homer finished sixth in the team standings with 106 points. Host school Central Valley Academy captured team honors with 208 points.

Thomas (32-5) went 3-0 with one pin en route to his championship. The Trojan senior posted a 4-2 overtime decision over Zac Strope from Central Valley Academy in the championship match.

The solid Homer team finish came with the help of three third place finishes, plus one fourth, two fifths and one sixth place efforts.

Paul Morse, Hunter O’Gorman and Anthony Parker took third place. Morse (26-7) went 3-1 in one pin at 182 pounds. O’Gorman (30-7) was 3-1 at 195 while Parker (28-9) was 3-1 with three pins at 220 points.

The other place finishers were Jacob Rice (25-12) was fourth at 106 by going 2-2 with two pins; Nick Rice (26- 12) was fifth at 120 as he was 2-2 with two pins; Charles Lines (23-11) was fifth with a 2-2 record at 152 and Gabe Cline (18-17) was sixth at 138 with a 1-3 record.

Not placing for Homer were Sean Powers (12-10) who went 0-2 at 99 pounds, Ryan Opanhoske (4–9) who went 0-2 at 113, Collin Cronk (12–21) who went 0-1 at 145, and Lane Quaile (14-15) who went 0-1 at 160.

For Cortland, three wrestlers placed third in their respective weight classes to highlight Purple Tigers’ performance at the Class B Tournament, where Cortland finished 10th out of 11 teams with 77 points.

Kaiden Haynes went 3-1 with two pins on the day at 106 to raise his season’s record to 28-8 with 18 pins. He lost by disqualification in the semifinals to Aaron Briones-Cooper of South Jefferson/Sandy Creek, who finished as the runner-up, and eventually won by default over Rice in the third-place match.

Aaron Kelchner lost to eventual 132-pound champion Tiberius Harter of Camden 8-2 in the semis and came back in the consolation rounds to beat Andre Klossner of host Central Valley Academy for third place. Kelchner went 3-1 with a pin and is now 28-9 (20) on the season.

Bali Cornell was pinned in 5:42 in the second round at 152 pounds by eventual runner-up Travis Decker of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill and wound up beating Jaden Bruno of Phoenix 7-6 in the third-place match. Cornell went 3-1 with a pin on the day and is now 21-19 (9) this season.

Finishing fourth for CHS were 99-pounder Josh Rowland, who was beaten 6-1 by Oneida’s Dustin Coleman for third and is 28-10 (14), and Brandon McClendon at 220, where he was pinned by Parker in 2:26 with third place on the line after having pinned Parker earlier in the day and is now 19-16 (7).

Noah Wurst finished sixth at 132 after going 0-3 and is 8-27 (7). Zac Brafman went 0-2 at 99, did not place and is now 12-9 (1).

Homer and Cortland will compete in the Section 3 Division II Tournament this Saturday at Onondaga CC’s SRC Arena.

SECTION 4 CLASS B

Groton placed eighth in the team standings with 67.5 points. Tioga took the team crown at Delhi with 235 points.

Lockwood capped his 3-0 day at 145 with a 12-7 decision over Brady Hope from Chenango Valley in the consolation final.

Willard needed just two wins at 106 for his crown. Willard posted a powerful 13-2 majority decision Greene’s Jordan Taft in his consolation final.

The Indians also got a fourth place finish at 170 pounds as Kole Krause went 1-2. Brock Chrismer was 1-2 at 160 pounds and his 1-2 record earned him sixth place.

SECTION 4 CLASS C

Dryden matched Homer with eight place finishers in the Purple Lions’ seventh place team finish with 115 points. Marathon placed 12th at Whitney Point with 45 points. Norwich was the team champion with 238 points.

Dryden saw Samuel Dow and Cody Senecal grabbed runners-up spots. Dow (2-1) lost 11-0 to Mikey Squires from Norwich at 126 pounds. Senecal (2-1) dropped a 3-2 decision at 160 pounds to Mike Wilmot from Bainbridge-Guilford/ Afton/Harpursville.

Other place finishers for the Purple Lions were Robert Brotherton (third, 2-1) at 138 pounds, Mitch Shipman (fourth, 1-2) at 99, Miles Couch (fourth, 1-2) at 113, Wesley Floor (fourth, 1-2) at 170; Richard Bellinger (fifth, 4-1) at 120 and James Jackson (sixth, 3-2) at 220.

Marathon had three place finishers. Ethan Morrison was third at 113 pounds with his 2-1 record. Quinton Sengtounthone was third at 285 after going 2-1. Bruce Storey placed fifth at 12 by going 4-1.

Groton, Dryden and Marathon will compete in the Section 4 Division II Tournament Friday at Watkins Glen High School.

