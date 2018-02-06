CSWinterDaydream contest submission guidelines and rules

We hope for some great photo submissions for our #CSWinterDaydream contest! Be sure to read carefully below for photo submission guidelines.

Submission guidelines:

1. Snap a photo of a breathtaking winter landscape scene in Cortland County.

2. Upload your photo to Instagram. Be sure that your profile is public, otherwise we will not see your submission.

3. Follow @cortlandstandard on Instagram, tag your photo with #CSWinterDaydream and include the location of the landscape.

Additional information

Entrants must follow @cortlandstandard on Instagram and use the #CSWinterDaydream hashtag for their photos to be eligible. Entrants are allowed multiple submissions, but only one of their photos can win. Eligible photos must have upload dates between February 6 and March 1.

The contest submission period will end March 1. Our panel of judges will then choose their top 3 photos. Winners will be announced shortly after the contest closes.

The three finalists will get an 8×10″ print of their photo. The grand prize winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to DigiprO photography.

Winning photos will appear in print and on our social media pages/website.

