Homer Trojans basketball rally late in game to beat J-E Eagles

The Homer Central boys’ varsity basketball team got off to a sluggish start Tuesday night and it took until the fourth quarter for the Trojans to finally get a lead.

Stephen Walter had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds as Homer pulled out a 54-45 OHSL Liberty Division victory over visiting Jordan-Elbridge. The Trojans improve to 6-3 in the Liberty American Division and 10-5 overall. The Eagles drop to 9-4 in the Liberty National Division and 11-6 overall.

“The guys started slow tonight,” Homer coach Sean Malone said. “We didn’t make many shots and had little energy in first half. We made an adjustment at halftime and went from zone to man. It really changed our mentality at both ends. We were aggressive on defense, got turnovers, stops and finally started defensive rebounding.”

Jordan-Elbridge built a 16-10 lead in the first quarter and improved its advantage to 29-20 by halftime.

Homer started to comeback in the third quarter and trailed 36-32 after three quarters. Bryant Quinlan hit two 3-pointers and had 12 fourth quarter points as the Trojans scored 22 points to complete the comeback. Homer limited J-E to nine points in the final eight minutes.

“It was a nice comeback for us and one we haven’t completed this year so that felt good,” Malone said. “The ball started moving on offense and that helped our flow. Once we took the lead with about six minutes left, we never looked back. Stephen rebounded well in the second half and had 10 of his 12 rebounds in the half. Quinlan had 17 of his 19 points in the second half.”

In addition to the contributions by Walter and Quinlan, Casey Hayes had 10 points for Homer.

“Our guards played well at both ends and each contributed on the offense end,” Malone added. “Casey played good man defense on their best player, limiting him in the second half. Justin Wainwright grabbed an offensive rebound with about three minutes left and completed a 3-point play to stretch the lead to 11. We kept the turnovers down tonight which helps after a 24 turnover game against Bishop Grimes.”

Brandon Wick had a game-high 26 points to lead Jordan-Elbridge and all scorers. Aidan Carpenter was next for the Eagles with seven points.

Homer will return to OHSL Liberty Division action Thursday, hosting Hannibal on Senior Night. The JV game will tip off at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

The Homer JVs needed overtime to finally subdue Jordan-Elbridge 59-51 Tuesday. The Trojans (7-7 overall) scored 12 points in the extra session for the win.

Homer led 15-11 after one quarter, but Jordan-Elbridge came back to enjoy a 24-23 edge at the halftime intermission.

The Eagles had a big third quarter to bolt to a 36-28 advantage, but the Trojans fought back to tie the game at 47-47 by the end of regulation time. Dylan Yacavone scored seven of Homer’s 12 points in the overtime segment.

Yacavone finished the night with 16 points while Derek Fickett led Homer with 17 points. Jon Barnes added 10 points to the Trojan cause.

Trent Thomas led all scorers with 18 points for Jordan-Elbridge. Tyler Waldron and Alex Pond netted seven points each.

