A blast, or a bummer

If you asked somebody to pick up a snow globe and give it a shake, chances are it’d look like the weather Wednesday in Cortland County and most of the state.

Schools throughout the county were closed as they were almost everywhere else. A storm warning was put in place along with a travel advisory for Cortland County until 10 p.m. Wednesday, and Madison County, too.

Seven personal injury accidents and 44 property damage accidents occurred throughout the day, said Scott Roman, the county’s director of emergency response and communication. Cars were either off the road or sliding into one another. No major injuries were reported.

“Nothing out of the ordinary,” Roman said.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton had issued a winter storm warning for seven counties, including Cortland. Heavy snow was expected. In Cortland, 6 1/2 inches fell through the day Wednesday and overnight.

Temperatures in Cortland reached into the 20s.

The National Weather Service said the storm sweeping across the state Wednesday dropped 5 inches of snow north of Buffalo by the afternoon and at least 3 inches in the Albany area. Totals were expected to edge higher by this morning, with parts of the Adirondack Mountains expected to see close to a foot.The state legislature canceled a hearing on state funding for environmental protection because the environment was pretty snowy.

Shovel safely

More snow is on the way; here’s how to cope with shoveling it:

• Take it slow and stretch before you begin.

• Shovel only fresh, powdery snow as it is lighter.

• Push the snow rather than lifting it.

• If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.

• Lift with your legs, not your back.

• Do not work to the point of exhaustion.

Source: National Safety Council

It seemed pretty bad, but people still found some fun.

A group of SUNY Cortland students were out enjoying the snow at Beaudry Park. Joe Zambito and Charlie Kollmer, both seniors, met a group of friends, some of whom glided up on cross-country skis. The included members of the outdoor pursuits club, the Ultimate Frisbee team and a recreation professor — classes were canceled after 11:30 at SUNY Cortland. Tompkins Cortland Community College canceled classes all day.

Kollmer, an outdoor recreation major, brought a yellow kayak that he planned to use as a sled; Zambito had a more traditional plastic sled tucked under his arm.

“We’re going to try wherever it looks like fun,” said Zambito, a fitness development major, as he headed toward the hill.

The National Weather Service reports a chance of snow flurries before 8 a.m. for Friday followed by snow in the afternoon. Total accumulation will be around 2 inches. A high near 24 degrees is also expected with wind chills as low as minus 3. More snow is expected through the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

