Cortland hosting SUNYAC basketball tourney

The Cortland men’s and women’s basketball teams will each be hosting State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) tournament quarterfinal games tonight at Corey Gymnasium. The Red Dragon women will face Buffalo State at 5:30 p.m., with the men playing Oneonta at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Both Cortland teams are third seeds in their respective six-team tournaments. The winner of the Cortland/Buffalo St. women’s game will travel to Geneseo to face second-seeded Oneonta Friday at 5:30 p.m., while the winner of the Cortland/Oneonta men’s game will travel to Plattsburgh to play second-seeded Brockport, also at 5:30 p.m. Each tournament’s championship game is Saturday at 4 p.m., with the women’s game at Geneseo and the men’s game at Plattsburgh.

There is an admission charge for Tuesday’s quarterfinal doubleheader for adults and children ages 5-12. Children four and under, and students from all SUNYAC schools (with ID), will be admitted free. SUNY Cortland faculty and staff will also be admitted free of charge, with school ID, courtesy of the Cortland Athletics Department.

Like this: Like Loading...