Forecast: Wetter, warmer

CORTLAND — Well, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” was almost spot on.

For the days of Feb. 13 to Feb. 20 the almanac predicted cold temperatures and snow showers. The National Weather Service in Binghamton reported temperatures anywhere from 30 degrees to mid 50s and there was little snow.

For the remainder of the month, Feb. 21 through Feb. 28, the almanac reports sunny and rainy weather with mild temperatures.

Warm temperatures and rain are in the forecast. Flooding along the Tioughnioga River in Cortland could also occur.

Brian Tentinger, a meteorologist with the weather service, said highs for today will be in the low 60s, with highs for Wednesday in the mid 60s. The reason for the above normal temperatures — a warm air mass from the south moving north. “Weather patterns are amplified,” Tentinger said.

Isolated rainfall will also occur. “Not all day soakers,” Tentinger said.

Rain fall throughout the night and today could add up to around a quarter to half an inch, Tentinger said.

Before a flood

Here are safety tips in preparing for a potential flood:

• Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

• Be prepared to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations.

• Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply, especially medications or other medical supplies. Keep it nearby.

— Source: American Red Cross

Yet, snow melt coupled with the rain could affect river levels. The Tioughnioga River at Cortland is predicted to reach 7.8 feet by 12 am. Wednesday. Flood stage is 8 feet.

The Otselic River at Cincinnatus is predicted to reach around 5.5 feet by the end of the day. Flood stage is at 9 feet.

However, with the predicted levels, Tentinger doesn’t think there will be anything major.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday urged residents who live in areas along streams and rivers to take precautions against potential ice jam flooding in the wake of much warmer temperatures and rain expected this week.

“Since mid-December, we have been vigilantly monitoring 50 ice jams across New York, and given this week’s weather forecast, I have directed state agencies to prepare for conditions that could increase the flooding risk statewide,” Cuomo said. “I urge anyone living along the Mohawk River, or in areas that have experienced previous flooding, to pay close attention to weather reports and stay safe.”

The warm temperatures may even break previous set records.

In 2016 the record for Binghamton was set at 58 degrees; in 1951, the record in Syracuse was set at 61 degrees. Tentinger did not have records for Cortland.

On Wednesday temperatures are also expected to break records. In 1953 the record for Binghamton was set at 61 degrees. In Syracuse in 1906 it was 68 degrees, Tentinger said.

Things don’t stay warm long, but they do stay above normal. “On Thursday things are back to somewhat of reality,” Tentinger said.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week are expected in the 30 degree to mid 40s range. “It won’t crash back down,” Tentinger said.

