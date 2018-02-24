Luck of the Irish contest rules

Feeling like you’ve got an eye for shamrocks? Four observant winners will walk away with two free tickets to the March 10 performance by Tom Whelan, Low Lily, and Katie McNally at the Homer Center for the Arts!

Rules: Count the number of shamrocks appearing in the classified pages in each day’s Cortland Standard from Tuesday, February 27 through Saturday, March 3.

An entry form will appear in each day’s paper. Enter for that day, or every day throughout the week to increase your chances of winning. In the case of multiple correct entries for a day, winners will be chosen by random drawing. Entrants must use the original newspaper form, no photocopies will be accepted.

What, when, where: St. Pat’s Celebration with Tom Whelan, Low Lily, and Katie McNally. Saturday, March 10, 2018, 8-10 PM. Homer Center for the Arts.

About the show: Legendary Irish accordion champion John Whelan teams up with the American Roots band Low Lily and Scottish-style fiddler Katie McNally for a spectacular St. Pat’s Celebration! Exploring the roots music of Ireland, Scotland, and America, this diverse and energetic show will showcase fiery up-tempo jigs and reels alongside lushly arranged songs. Featuring three fiddles, accordion, guitars, mandolin, and harmonious covals.

