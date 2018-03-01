Three Cortland men, two women all-conference

SUNY Cortland senior guard James Morales, junior guard Justin Cooper and junior forward Zach Lydon have been named to the 2017-18 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) men’s basketball all-league team. Morales was selected to the first team, Cooper was a secondteam honoree, and Lydon earned a spot on the third team.

Morales and Cooper are both repeat choices to the all-league squad. Cooper was a first-tea honoree and Morales was a third-team selection in 2016-17.

Red Dragons senior guard Kerry McHugh and junior guard Kristy Vitucci have been named to the 2017-18 SUNYAC women’s basketball all-league team. McHugh was chosen to the first team, while Vitucci was a third-team honoree.

MEN

A starter in all 26 games this season, Morales led the Red Dragons with 15.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also ranked fourth with 3.3 rebounds per contest. Morales shot 44 percent from the field and 37 percent (56-of-151) from 3-point range. He scored in double figures 22 times and hit the 20-point mark on eight occasions.

Morales ranked second in the SUNYAC in assists and seventh in both points and steals per game. He finished his career ranked 18th at Cortland with 1,076 points in four seasons, including 811 over his final two campaigns.

Cooper finished second on the team this winter with 14.7 points and 3.4 assists per game and led the Red Dragons with 7.8 rebounds per game in 26 starts. He shot 52 percent from the floor overall and 40 percent (36-of-89) from the 3-point arc.

Cooper led the SUNYAC in free throw percentage at 87 percent, including 89 percent in league games. He also rated sixth in the league in rebounding, seventh in assists and 10th in scoring. He scored in double figures 23 times, including 21 of his last 22 games, and recorded seven points-rebounds “double-doubles.” He has scored 944 points through his firs three collegiate seasons.

Lydon, also a starter in all 26 games, finished the season with 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. He led the team in blocks, was second in rebounding and third in scoring. Lydon shot 79 percent from the foul line, and he ranked ninth in the SUNYAC in field goal percentage at 53 percent.

Among Lydon’s 16 double-figure scoring games was a 34-point effort in a win over Buffalo State and a 33-point performance in a win at New Paltz. He has scored 608 points in his three seasons at Cortland, despite playing only four games due to injury in the 2015-16 season. Cortland finished the season with an 18-8 record, including a 13-5 mark in SUNYAC play.

WOMEN

McHugh led Cortland with 12.6 points and 2.7 assists per game in 26 games, 24 as a starter. She also averaged 3.5 rebounds per contest and made 69-of-213 shots from 3-point range (32.4 percent). McHugh scored 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a win versus New Paltz, 24 points in a victory over Brockport, and 21 points on seven 3-pointers in a win at Plattsburgh. She was a doublefigure scorer in 18 games. In SUNYAC play, McHugh ranked third in the league with 13.9 points per game and second with 3.1 made 3-pointers per outing.

Vitucci averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 26 starts. She connected on 60-of-154 3-point attempts (39 percent). She scored 25 points (7-of-9 3-pointers) in a win over Keuka and 18 points (five 3-pointers) in a win at Plattsburgh, and she hit double figures in scoring 19 times. In SUNYAC games, Vitucci ranked eighth in the conference with 11.9 points per game.

Cortland finished the year with a 15- 11 record, including an 12-6 SUNYAC record. The Red Dragons qualified for the SUNYAC tournament for the 24th straight season.

Like this: Like Loading...