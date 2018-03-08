Three Golden Eagles named to first team

Three members of the champion Cortland-Homer hockey team have been named Section 3 Division II National Conference first-team all-stars in a vote of league coaches.

Senior forward Mike Turck, junior forward Trevor Jubran and senior defenseman Jon Frederick were honored as members of the elite squad, and Chad Totman earned Coach of the Year honors for the second season in a row.

Also on the first team are senior forward Jake Morin and junior forward Johnny Malandruccolo from runner-up Auburn, Clinton senior defenseman Garrett Frank and New Hartford junior goalie Juliano Macera.

The Golden Eagles’ secondteamers are senior forward Jackson Brazo, senior defenseman Cooper Swartwout and junior goalie Brandon Ludwig. Also on the second team are sophomore defenseman Ross Burgmaster and senior goalie Jack Kalabanka from Auburn, Clinton junior forward T.J. Elsenbeck and New Hartford senior forward Mike Fiorentino.

Honorable mention went to Cortland-Homer junior forward Jake Prunier, eighth-grade forward Jed Brazo, junior defenseman Josh Cargen and sophomore defenseman Nick Gravel.

Honorable mention also went to Auburn junior forward Brendan Williams, senior forward Aidan Hastings and freshman defenseman Austin Black; Clinton senior defenseman Dan Burke and freshman defenseman Corbin Melie; New Hartford sophomore forward Tyler Penree and senior defensemen Frank Mondi, Tyler Moran and Connor Hansen and, from fifth-place Ontario Bay, senior forwards Jack Ryan and Sam Deleel, senior goalie Austin Bovee and freshman defenseman Ryan Mosher.

Totman had the following comments on his first-teamers, and his Coach of the Year award.

On Turck: “Mike has been stellar for us all year long. He’s consistent, and his speed and drive have been great for us. He plays his best in big games; he’s one of those players who comes through for you in big situations.”

Turck scored 18 goals and had 12 assists for 30 points this season.

On Jubran: “Trevor was a bit of a surprise this season. His ability to shoot has been big for us; he has a knack for finding the net and works well with his line, matches up well. His shooting ability has made a huge difference for us this season, finding the net consistently.”

Jubran led the team in goals with 24 and, with his 14 assists, was the top scorer overall with 38 points.

On Frederick: “Jon is one of those players who you’d watch and wouldn’t notice unless you know hockey — then you’d say ‘This guy is good!’ He’s smooth, and when he takes the puck in pressure situations, it’s one step and out, pressure relived. His ability to handle the puck and move it on will be greatly missed next season.”

Frederick had two goals and 10 assists for 12 points this season.

On being named Coach of the Year: “It’s a testament to the kids. That it’s two-years running is a credit to the juniors and seniors who have been around. The players have to do the work. It’s nice to be recognized. I couldn’t do it without my assistant coaches, Paul Quinlan and Howie Thomas. They do a lot to help the program, both during the season and in the off-season, and it pays off for us. Overall, this is a great award for the team and the entire coaching staff.”

Like this: Like Loading...