Dragons beat weather, Ursinus

Not only did nationally seventhranked Cortland and Ursinus battle each other in non-conference men’s lacrosse action Friday afternoon at the Stadium Complex, both teams had to contend with persistent snow squalls that consistently covered the turf field.

The Red Dragons came out on top over the Bears and the weather to claim a 15-8 victory in their home opener, improving to 3-0 on the season. Ursinus fell to 1-3 with the loss.

Junior Terrence Haggerty netted a game-high four goals for Cortland. Graduate student Devin Phelps led all scorers with seven points on two goals and five assists. Junior Joey Panariello tallied two goals and one assist, senior Nate Beresovoy notched two goals and senior Thomas McNaney totaled one goal and three assists.

Freshmen Jacob Rivers, from Homer, and Brandon Stiles each scored the first goal of his career for the Red Dragons. Seniors Tyler Brown and Trevor Pratt added one goal apiece, and juniors Jake Anderson and Dean Riley, another Homer graduate, each chipped in with one assist.

Senior goalie Joe Scalise registered eight saves for Cortland. Sophomore collected four ground balls. Pratt and juniors Ethan Parks and Mike McNaney each secured three ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Sophomore Bobby McClure led Ursinus with five points on three goals and two assists. Junior Peter DeSimone also netted three goals. Sophomore Reagan Ketchum tallied one goal and two assists, sophomore Evan Scott scored a goal and senior Gerard Brown added an assist.

Junior goalie Nick Kirk made 12 saves. Junior Brian Casey won 6-of-8 faceoffs, and freshman Rei Lopez was successful on 5-of-8 faceoff attempts. McClure, junior Sam Isola and sophomore Noah Frantz each collected three ground balls, and Scott caused two turnovers.

After McClure opened the scoring just 55 seconds into the game, the Red Dragons closed out the first quarter on a 7-0 run as six different players netted a goal. The Bears cut the lead to 7-3 with the first two goals of the second quarter, but Cortland scored four straight goals to take an 11-3 advantage before Ursinus made it 11-4 at the half with a goal 13 seconds before intermission.

After a shortened halftime due to the incessant snow, Haggerty scored his fourth goal of the game to up Cortland’s lead to 12-4. DeSimone made it a 12-6 game heading to the final 15 minutes of play with back-to-back goals over 10 minutes apart. McNaney and Panariello stretched the Red Dragon lead to 14-6 with early fourth-quarter goals. The Bears then tallied two of the final three goals in the closing minutes for the 15-8 final.

